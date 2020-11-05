‘Gone are the days of a cold cuts platter’

These days, charcuterie and salumi – a butcher’s board – antipasto selections and other names of are very popular.

This mainstay of Italian restaurants has spread all over. Traditionally the options offered are meats along with a cheese or two plus savory items and maybe a terrine. Great bread and some olive oil are all it takes to complete an excellent experience.

The key to these assortments is good cured meats. These are meats that have been preserved to prevent or retard spoilage. The process imparts unique flavors, textures and aromas. Ham comes from whole meat. Sausage uses meats that have been chopped or ground, seasoned and stuffed into casings.

Dry cured ham is the most common component here. Prosciutto is the first that comes to mind. You may also see what's known as Tuscan ham and Speck. You could encounter Southern country ham. If you are lucky, there might be culatello. Even more special is Spanish Jamon Iberico.

Bacon and its cousin pancetta don’t really qualify. They need to be cooked. Ditto for corned beef. Pastrami is cured and cooked, but not dried for storage. Bologna and mortadella also require refrigeration. So do Andouille and kielbasa.

Front and center