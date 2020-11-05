‘Gone are the days of a cold cuts platter’

These days, charcuterie and salumi – a butcher’s board – antipasto selections and other names of are very popular.
This mainstay of Italian restaurants has spread all over. Traditionally the options offered are meats along with a cheese or two plus savory items and maybe a terrine. Great bread and some olive oil are all it takes to complete an excellent experience.
The key to these assortments is good cured meats. These are meats that have been preserved to prevent or retard spoilage. The process imparts unique flavors, textures and aromas. Ham comes from whole meat. Sausage uses meats that have been chopped or ground, seasoned and stuffed into casings.
Dry cured ham is the most common component here. Prosciutto is the first that comes to mind. You may also see what's known as Tuscan ham and Speck. You could encounter Southern country ham. If you are lucky, there might be culatello. Even more special is Spanish Jamon Iberico.
Bacon and its cousin pancetta don’t really qualify. They need to be cooked. Ditto for corned beef. Pastrami is cured and cooked, but not dried for storage. Bologna and mortadella also require refrigeration. So do Andouille and kielbasa.
Front and center
Types of sausage are going to be front and center. These are also mostly cured and dried. The main category is, of course, salami. There's a long list of those. Here are some things you are likely to find.
Pepperoni is common in our area. In case you didn't know, this is not an Italian sausage. Not made in Italy. It's an Italian-American creation and pizza's most popular topping. It is based on a fennel-infused salami from Tuscany.
Leading the Italian list is soppressata. It’s really pressed pork, and like a number of sausages, made in various areas. Chances are this one will be spicy. Another is coppa aka capocolla. The meat comes from the neck or shoulder of a pig. It will have a rolled look.
A number of other sausages are called salami. This pork meat is often cured with pepper, garlic, wine and other simple ingredients. There’s a tasty version from Calabria with capers added.
Genoa and “hard” salami are common here. The French version known as saucisson sec has a distinct salty and savory flavor.
Bresaola is an option made using beef. The rich darker color and full flavor make for a big difference to an assorted platter. A lesser known Italian sausage is ‘nduja – “en-doo-yah.” This is a very spicy option from Calabria.
Lardo is its own special delicacy. This pure cured and seasoned pork back fat is sliced very thin and spread on bread. Guanciale is made from pork jowls and warmed or cooked. It’s not smoked and is popular in sauce carbonara.
Popular Spanish sausages add great interest to what is available. Chorizo is the main player. Pimenton, smoked paprika, is essential to its color and flavor. This is a firm, dried sausage and not the soft Mexican version often found where we live.
Another Spanish offering is smoked and dried salchichon. There’s also morcilla – blood sausage. Excellent served with potatoes.
I have to mention a favorite unusual hard pork sausage from China - Lap Cheong. This slightly sweet offering is sometimes called duck sausage. Steaming makes it so tender.
Gone are the days of a cold cuts platter. We have come to appreciate the great variety of the cured meats. There are usually several options available in the deli area of our markets.
These can make for a perfect meal when you are short of time and still want something flavorful and interesting.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
