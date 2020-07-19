Good chicken at Uncle Charley’z




Four hot wings, four chicken tenders, fries and toast from Uncle Charley’z in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed | Four hot wings, four chicken tenders, fries and toast from Uncle Charley’z in Auburn.

Sometimes you just need a good piece of chicken.

Maybe I should change that to most of the time and more than one piece, but that’s neither here or there.

This week’s food review took me to Uncle Charley’z in Auburn. This Opelika Road restaurant has been on my radar because its sign touts its chicken.

I decided to try the hot wings and the chicken tenders, so I ordered the meal that allowed me to get four wings, four tenders, fries, toast and a drink. You get a choice of wing sauce, so I went with the honey barbecue. You can never go wrong with honey barbecue in my book. With tax, my meal cost $11.98.

The chicken at Uncle Charley’z is really good, especially the chicken tenders. I wanted more. And the wings were nice too. You also receive a lot of fries. It was a hearty meal.

In addition to the wings and tenders, the menu includes desserts and a number of sides. You can get breakfast too. After eating my chicken, I knew I wanted to try the morning fare.

