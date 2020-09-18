Good coffee, pastry from Well Red

There are not many times that I walk into a place and say, “This is really nice.” But it happened this week when I visited Well Red in Auburn.
The bookstore, coffee and wine shop on Opelika Road also offers beer, tea and pastries. It’s the kind of place I could spend a lot of time. And want to.
The shop hasn’t been open very long, but it seems to be popular. As I walked to the front door, there were people enjoying a drink on its front porch. Inside, there were people sitting at different sized tables drinking and enjoying each other’s company, and, like me, getting to-go orders. Well Red also has a back porch.
As I stood in the socially distanced line, I was deciding what to get. I settled on a 12-ounce latte, but didn’t know what pastry to order. When it was my turn at the counter, I asked about the pastries, and the helpful employee gave me a full description of everything available. She started with the cinnamon rolls, which she said were popular.
That was what I wanted.
Made in-house, my cinnamon roll tasted great, like a homemade cinnamon roll should. It was so fresh. I also said yes when I was asked if I wanted it warmed.
The latte was good too. If you read me, you know I like coffee, but you also know I don’t think all coffee is created equal. This was a good latte. With tax, my latte and cinnamon roll was $8.72.
Well Red is definitely worth a visit…actually, more than one.
