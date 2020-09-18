Good coffee, pastry from Well Red

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are not many times that I walk into a place and say, “This is really nice.” But it happened this week when I visited Well Red in Auburn.

The bookstore, coffee and wine shop on Opelika Road also offers beer, tea and pastries. It’s the kind of place I could spend a lot of time. And want to.

The shop hasn’t been open very long, but it seems to be popular. As I walked to the front door, there were people enjoying a drink on its front porch. Inside, there were people sitting at different sized tables drinking and enjoying each other’s company, and, like me, getting to-go orders. Well Red also has a back porch.

As I stood in the socially distanced line, I was deciding what to get. I settled on a 12-ounce latte, but didn’t know what pastry to order. When it was my turn at the counter, I asked about the pastries, and the helpful employee gave me a full description of everything available. She started with the cinnamon rolls, which she said were popular.

That was what I wanted.

Made in-house, my cinnamon roll tasted great, like a homemade cinnamon roll should. It was so fresh. I also said yes when I was asked if I wanted it warmed.