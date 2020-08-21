 Skip to main content
Good dish from Bombay Indian Grill
A full order of Chicken Tandoori and Basmati Rice from Bombay Indian Grill in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

I still feel new to the world of Indian cuisine. Maybe I’ll always feel new because there is so much to try.

I made another tour of the food for this week’s review. I went to Bombay Indian Grill on Opelika Road in Auburn.

Though I was tempted to order Chicken Tikka Masala, I really wanted to try a different dish. As I went through Bombay’s online menu, I keep going back to the list of Tandoori Specialties (Clay Oven Entrees). The restaurant’s menu is extension, so even the Tandoori offerings are plentiful.

Since I was sharing my meal, I ordered the full portion ($15.99 before tax) of Chicken Tandoori. The menu’s description was “chicken marinated in yogurt, mild spices and herbs.” I also ordered a side of Basmati Rice and two orders of naan bread.

It was delicious and more than enough for two people (I had leftovers). The chicken had great a flavor, and I particularly liked the rice and naan bread. I would order the same meal again.

Because I liked my meal so much, I want to try more from Bombay. I think a vegetarian dish is in my future.

Tonya Balaam-Reed | treed@oanow.com

The Dish

Bombay Indian Grill

Address: 1251 Opelika Road, Auburn

Telephone Number: 334-502-5200

Number of Forks: 4 ½ forks

