Good eats at Twice Baked

I’m a child of the 80s. And by that, I means 80s television and music though I was born a decade before.
Now there were some television shows that were staples in my family’s household that started and ended before 1980 – “Sanford and Son” and “The Andy Griffin Show” – and another still going strong – “60 Minutes.” But I mostly remember these shows through the lens of the 80s.
My thoughts went straight back to the 80s show “Cheers” and its theme song when I visited a local restaurant for this week’s food review. I always liked the thought of a place “where everybody knows your name,” and Twice Baked in Opelika seemed like that type of place.
The staff was extremely friendly. From the people picking up call-in orders to those, like me, walking in to make orders, the staff was helpful and appreciated your business.
Because Twice Baked touted its Philly sandwiches on its store-front window, I wanted to try one of those. You get a choice of chicken, steak or pulled pork, and I went for the chicken. I also decided to make it a combo, so I received a choice of a side and drink.
At 10 inches, the sandwich was huge and piled high. It was also good. Very nice chicken. My side of mac and cheese was particularly cheesy, so I was happy with that too.
Twice Baked’s menu is large. From a selection of baked potatoes and sandwiches to smoked wings and Walking Tacos, there something for everyone. I almost ordered the Sweet Potato Pie Souffle for dessert.
That will have to wait until my next visit.
