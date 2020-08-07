You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good eats at Twice Baked
0 comments

Good eats at Twice Baked

Only $5 for 5 months
Good eats at Twice Baked

A Chicken Philly sandwich with a side of mac and cheese from Twice Baked in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

I’m a child of the 80s. And by that, I means 80s television and music though I was born a decade before.

Now there were some television shows that were staples in my family’s household that started and ended before 1980 – “Sanford and Son” and “The Andy Griffin Show” – and another still going strong – “60 Minutes.” But I mostly remember these shows through the lens of the 80s.

My thoughts went straight back to the 80s show “Cheers” and its theme song when I visited a local restaurant for this week’s food review. I always liked the thought of a place “where everybody knows your name,” and Twice Baked in Opelika seemed like that type of place.

The staff was extremely friendly. From the people picking up call-in orders to those, like me, walking in to make orders, the staff was helpful and appreciated your business.

Because Twice Baked touted its Philly sandwiches on its store-front window, I wanted to try one of those. You get a choice of chicken, steak or pulled pork, and I went for the chicken. I also decided to make it a combo, so I received a choice of a side and drink.

At 10 inches, the sandwich was huge and piled high. It was also good. Very nice chicken. My side of mac and cheese was particularly cheesy, so I was happy with that too.

Twice Baked’s menu is large. From a selection of baked potatoes and sandwiches to smoked wings and Walking Tacos, there something for everyone. I almost ordered the Sweet Potato Pie Souffle for dessert.

That will have to wait until my next visit.

Bio Box

The Dish

Twice Baked

Address: 909 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika

Number of Forks: 4 ½ forks

0 comments

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pesto freshens up green bean casserole
Food-and-cooking

Pesto freshens up green bean casserole

  • Updated

There’s no gloppy canned soup in this healthy green bean casserole recipe. Simply give cilantro, parsley or chives a whirl in the food processor to make the pesto-like sauce that ties the casserole together.

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News