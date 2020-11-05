 Skip to main content
Homemade goodness from Lulu’s
0 comments

  Updated
Pumpkin Truffles and a slice of Sour Cream Pound Cake from Lulu’s Bakery & Market in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

There’s something very special about local shops. I have nothing against chain restaurants. I think the food universe is big enough for everyone, but I do think there’s something special about the local ones.

This week I visited Lulu’s Bakery & Market in Auburn. Located on Alabama Highway 14, the bakery and market has such a cheery outside and an even cheerier inside. When I opened the door, my first words were, “This is neat.”

Since it was my first time at Lulu’s, I took a look around because I didn’t know what I was going to order. Lulu herself (Linda Hallmark) was my guide, and she has to be one of the friendliest people I have ever met.

I decided to purchase a slice of Sour Cream Pound Cake and Pumpkin Truffles. Both were delicious and it was hard to pick a favorite, which I really didn’t have to.

The pound cake takes the mind to those holiday suppers that always finished with a great dessert, and the Pumpkin Truffles had the right balance of pumpkin and chocolate. They were beyond good.

Lulu’s Bakery & Market offerings include homemade baked goods, desserts, casseroles and sides. Breakfast items are available on Saturdays, and she’s taking orders for Thanksgiving sides and desserts.

I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Lulu’s. And if you visit it (which I highly recommend), I’m sure you will too.

The Dish

Lulu’s Bakery & Market

Address: 3010 Alabama Highway 14, Auburn

Number of Forks: 4 1/2 forks

