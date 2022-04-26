Jim Sikes: A focus on ribs yielded fine food and a great time

Ribs! Ribs! April classes were ribs. The doors should bulge with that subject. Nobody mentioned barbecue. Nor a grill. Just ribs.

Meats used were veal, beef, lamb and pork. Our focus was ribs. The method of preparing them. Plus the flavorings surrounding them.

The first experience we had was with veal short ribs. Remember that most of the short ribs we find are not really from the rib section of a cow. They are cut from the chuck part of the shoulder and containing the rib bones along the thick part of the back. Luscious meat. Tender and full of deep, rich flavors. They need long cooking to bring out their best.

We browned our short ribs and cooked them with veggies and aromatics common to the south of France. Thyme, rosemary, marjoram, lavender and bay. Olives, garlic and orange peel. White wine and stock made it whole.

Simmer for three hours or more and a wonder is born in the pot. Ours were so good. People were spooning and even drinking the liquid served with the veal.

We made our way to pork the first time. The cut we used is the one referred to as country-style ribs. They have a portion of the spine attached and a little of the ribs section. The meat has both a lighter lean portion and a darker tenderer section.

They are often found boneless in the meat department. As a chop, this section needs to cook longer than one cut from the loin. As a rib section, it is often simmered. Tender flavorful meat.

Ours were similar. Cooked for a short while in the Instant Pot and finished in the oven. The spicy slightly sweet sauce was brushed on hot from the oven and again at service.

Next were beef short ribs butchered as the flanken cut. Cut across the bones rather than with them. The result is more meat on the bones and easier to eat.

This time our stew had beef stock and red wine. Veggies and even more garlic. Thyme and bay. Long simmered – four hours – the ribs were an unctuous mass of goodness. The garlic held its own.

Now it was time to go back to pork. For this trip, Kenzie Rogers visited us. He is the guy known as “All I do is BBQ.” I’ll tell you more about him is detail next week.

Kenzie brought us some of his fine work using what is known as the St. Louis cut of spareribs. The bottom riblets and irregular top are cut away. What remains is a neat cut of the finest ribs.

The approach is one of simplicity. A little rub plus time in the flames and smoke. Real charcoal and wood when needed. What we had was so tender. The pork stood out with some extra flavor from the cooking. Everybody agreed Kenzie did it just right.

Our last rib adventure was with lamb. Lamb spareribs are hard to come by. Plus they are quite fatty. We went with a rib cut rack. Carved into individual ribs to serve, they are perfect. These are sometimes referred to as lamb lollipops. Easy to pick up and eat just like they are.

Our lamb rack was closely trimmed. Then the meat section was rubbed with a Dijon, rosemary and garlic paste. Some panko breadcrumbs made them just right. Tasty and medium rare.

Ribs were so much fun. No matter the cut or animal. Regardless of the preparation method. We had an outstanding taste experience. Everybody was talking about them as they left. Fine food and a great time.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.