Cassoulet is a stew of meat and beans with aromatics. It’s rustic French, but can have a more refined presentation.

There are lots of options and variations. Usually, there’s one type of bean combined with three to five meats. Aromatic veggies are cooked with the beans and seasonings plus onions; leeks plus garlic are in the final stew. Breadcrumbs go on top and the whole bakes for three to five hours, depending on the method used and what your grandmother told you to do. If finished on your stovetop, breadcrumbs won’t be brown, crisp.

In one paragraph, that’s what we did. Plus six sides set to go with cassoulet. No more than two for serving with the dish. In fact, they are sides for all year long. Let’s take a look.

Our cassoulet was ready to go into the oven when the group arrived. That last hour of cooking gave the kitchen an enticing aroma. Boy, it sure called all of us. More about building the dish later. Now for some sides.

The first set of three sides were salads. Two of them contained fruit. The first was really simple. Half slices of oranges began marinating the night before. The dressing we made did triple duty. It was quite simple. Orange juice, white balsamic, olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper. The slices rested in it, and it dressed our final salad. The dressing functioned for our fruit salad, too.

The first salad was romaine surrounded by orange slices. All of this was dressed and then sprinkled with dried cranberries and pistachios. The other green salad was thinly sliced celery dressed with lemon and olive oil. Pitted kalamatas were folded in for flavor.

The fruit salad was very eye catching. Papaya and avocado were the main residents. Sweet red pepper, garlic, and green onion added pockets of flavor. That same orange dressing worked so well with this salad. Add a few boiled shrimp to this salad and it becomes a tasty first course for cassoulet to follow or a wonderful lunch dish.

Any one of these salads would be a perfect light accompaniment to the rich cassoulet. Each is good as a salad for grilled foods and even sandwiches throughout the year.

Back to our cassoulet. The meats we used were pork shoulder, pork belly, and a garlic-seasoned sausage. Then there was ham. We also made our own confit using chicken thighs. Cannellini beans filed the bill just right for that part.

The stock was a mixture of chicken and pork. Leeks and onions went in as did garlic, carrots, celery, and other seasonings.

After simmering for about three hours, it was ready to go into the oven. We scattered breadcrumbs over the top first. Thirty minutes later we pressed the breadcrumbs down a touch and returned the pan to the oven for the last half hour. While that was happening, it was time to look at the other sides.

Potatoes are most always a possibility with French dishes. We used baked potatoes that were cut into chunks and fried. Light and tasty. In another side, we blanched sweet potatoes and broccoli before sautéing them in olive oil.

The third side we made used red cabbage, onions and apples. A bit of sugar and red wine vinegar went it with those to simmer and soften. Gosh this was tasty and hands down the most popular side.

Any one or two of the sides or salads would work so well served with the cassoulet and a nice chunk of French bread. A perfect meal to end winter right now.

