Jim Sikes: A special weekend of celebrations

Last weekend was a perfect time for a celebration. Easter. Passover. Ramadan. Plus other springtime acts of faith and remembrance. The spirit of renewal is everywhere. It was time for us to do our part and participate in the glory of Easter.

As you know, we believe in starting early for any festivity. This was no exception. Last year we instituted an additional pasta night every week.

At our age, we calculated there was no practical way to enjoy enough pasta having it just once a week. So far, it's been a great decision. When an additional pasta night comes along (also called emergency pasta night), it simply adds to the fun.

Linguine carbonara was our choice for the special weekend. Bacon, eggs and Parm all together with pasta and fresh parsley. Sure a touch of salt, pepper and olive oil. Gosh, it’s spring and lusciousness in a bowl. Sure got us in motion perfectly.

The weekend mornings got going with a generous slice of our Limoncello Columba. Wow, it’s the lightest cake period. It melts – no evaporates – in your mouth. Sometimes there’s a touch of lemon cream surprise. A dusting of powdered sugar adds a boost to some bites. Simple luxury with a cup of bold coffee.

A busy morning makes for a necessary lunch. A sandwich from Marco’s was our choice. We tend to forget how good their sandwiches are. Ours was full of ham and salami, plus cheese and peppers. Nice crisp bread. Lots of dressing. It had that run-down-your-arms texture. Exactly what we wanted.

Sometimes luck comes in handy. The day before I was working on developing a cooking class recipe. I had tender cooked pork and killer stock. Pork Jell-o. That’s what I needed. The meat was a bonus.

I used the pork to make an Asian stir fry. All sorts of sweet peppers. It looked like a 64-box of crayons. Almost too good to eat. It was good. Some of that stock gave the gravy a deep pork flavor. A touch of garlic pepper paste – hot btw – finished it off. Mighty fine.

That afternoon I baked two hams. Made the house smell great. I like the shank end of a ham, but Aimee got the other end. They were perfect to give away. That’s why I cooked them. Even made a sauce – lots of it – and sent it along.

This time I tried something for my wonderful neighbors. Well, all but the one family who is counting calories and carbs down to decimals these days. It’s working. But cooking for them is hard.

Totally away with the bone. I neatly took it out. Just a little pocket was all that was left. I topped the warm hams with that sweet, cracked mustard sauce. Man the spoon tasted good. The aroma hung around till the next morning. There’s that lucky thing again.

Potato salad came to mind. Aimee peeled and boiled some little taters. I made the sauce. We put them all together. Another winner. With some lightly sauced ribs, there was another plate of goodness. Sometimes simple is as good as it gets.

There was a small meal of warm bread with butter, some brie and cheddar plus a few cured olives and peppers. A bottle of bubbles. All we needed.

Easter’s main meal was a rack of lamb roasted just right. It was served with tomatoes and asparagus. That again - as good as it gets. Recipe to follow soon. My comment was “You could sell this.”

Good celebration? Absolutely. Can’t wait for the next one.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.