Jim Sikes: Again: It’s who makes it that matters

Last week we talked about the concept of it’s who makes it that really matters. It’s not always bad. In fact, the right person makes it spot on. When the stars align, the experience is right up there. Top of the line is “top.”

Sometimes the right person hits it in the rough. Throws a gutter ball. Has a flat tire or a bad hair day.

It happens. The best of us fail. But there are things that may contribute to that disaster.

The restaurant business can be very shaky. Especially quick serve. Staffing is a big issue. Since the pandemic hit us, that has been magnified. Some choose not to work today. Or even the week. Personal emergencies contribute. So do illnesses.

Here’s the deal. 8 people are scheduled for lunch today. A manager and 7 others. 1 on the drive up, 1 for the front and another to help those two. Down to 4. There’s 1 to cook and 2 to assemble the orders. Down to 1. Somebody needs to cover for breaks, bathrooms and any emergencies that happen. You might get extra busy. Oops none left.

Plus …. Today’s crew is a little short on experience. The cook is fine but the other two in the kitchen need more OJT. The window person has trouble keeping up. And it’s raining. More pressure on the drive up. That extra person now has a fulltime assignment. If there’s a no call—no show, we have the perfect storm.

Rain tends to bring out group orders. 1 person in a car orders for 4. Makes it tough on the drive-up crew. Oh yes—beverages, too. The team who makes the sandwiches and salads are stressed. The weather made the morning delivery late. Somebody has to keep a special eye on the wet floors from the rain.

It’s Wednesday. Fred and I usually have lunch together. He’s bringing sandwiches from an easy-to-get-to place along his route to my house. It’s a simple order. Two different chicken sandwiches, his necessary fries plus tea – half and half mix please. I’m a water guy from home.

I asked for mayo on my sandwich. It had a new bun. No other requests.

Since the rain had stopped for a bit and the drive-up line was long, Fred said he decided to go in. Later he described what he saw as near bedlam. The manager was putting together a large pick-up order. Plus handling the counter. A human machine.

Confusion reigned. Or it seemed so. Lots of activity. A bag was going back for a remake. The experienced cook was helping at the window. In fact, she went outside with a large order for pick-up. A young man was the beverage master. The pressure was on, and the team members were at work. No training had prepared them for this.

I’ve gone to this length to paint a picture. The sandwich maker is working beyond capacity. He is charged with accuracy and speed. Produce all of the 15 different burgers perfectly plus 4 chicken and 1 fish sandwiches. Yikes. What a task.

Can you see how easy it is to make mistake? This is the person embossed with last week’s title, “It’s who made it.”

Consider gracious, forgiving thoughts for this team member. If you need help, ask kindly. Don’t demand. Put yourself in that difficult to handle situation. They will feel better and so will you.

Every business has these types of challenges. None are any more evident than restaurants. Fast food is at the top of the list. Add to the general confusion everything comes tumbling down.