Jim Sikes: All I Do is BBQ is a family operation

Auburn-Opelika sits in sort of a Barbecue Belt. That broad stroke through the deep South from as far north as Kentucky and stretching from the Carolinas to Texas and Missouri.

There are a number of well-known styles of barbecue, plus all sorts of regional and local variations. All you have to do is watch some food television. Barbecue reality TV is popular. Myron Mixon talks about what makes this region’s barbecue what it is. Common characteristics bind things together. The differences will fill a book. The best thing is - it’s all good.

There’s a new place in town. It’s called “All I Do is BBQ.” What a great name. A mighty good job to have too. Could be the coolest business card ever. If you are looking for some ‘cue, wouldn’t you stop and see a guy who says all he does is cook some most every day? Absolutely.

The chef/owner/entrepreneur is Kenzie Rogers. His new place is located at 1625 University Drive in Auburn. That’s across from Duck Samford stadium and near McAlister’s. Where D Square Donuts was.

This is a full-blown family operation. Kenzie is the number one guy with lots of his family in there with him. His mother-in-law, Sharon Dowdell, is the kitchen kingpin. His wife, Kim, and sons, Migell and Dewrell, are there some. Kenzie’s sister, Tiffany, plays a big part in making sure that the barbecue gets to you.

The menu at All I Do is BBQ is really simple. Yet there are lots of choices when you build a plate. There’s chopped pork, pork ribs and beef ribs. They’ve also got grilled chicken and fried fish. These are served as sandwiches if that’s what you prefer.

The ribs pork ribs are tender, but still have a little bite. The beef ribs have meat on the bone. All the ribs have a pleasant rub and are served that way. Add sauce if you wish. The pork is chopped and not pulled.

Kenzie is the creator of two flavorful sauces - Heat and Hello Hunny. Not too hot with just a touch sweet. Excellent when you need a little extra.

There’s a variety of sides – collards, slow-cooked beans, mac & cheese, potato salad, corn on the cob, coleslaw, corn bread and seasoned fries. The mac & cheese is baked. Collards and beans simmer for hours. Sharon’s coleslaw is really interesting. The fries are perfect with barbecue.

When it comes to desserts, there are tasty treasures like red velvet and caramel cake. Then there’s key lime cake plus sweet potato pie.

If you want dishes to take home, Kenzie has you covered. Slabs of ribs are ready to go. Chopped pork and grilled chicken. All the sides are available in larger sizes. Let them know in advance and Sharon will make dessert just for you. Sauces are available by the bottle.

If you need to feed a bunch of folks, Kenzie can do it.

All I Do is BBQ is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-7 with counter service. There is seating for dine-in guests, but no true table service is provided. Foods are packaged for takeout. Delivery is available through FetchMe. There’s a website and Facebook presence. You can call in orders at 334-209-0900. There’s plenty of parking right in front.

By the way - if you see some smoke coming from out behind the store, it’s likely Kenzie doing his magic to some tasty meats. Step around and see him. He does say, “All I Do is BBQ.”

