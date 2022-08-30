Jim Sikes: Can frozen pizza be good? The answer is yes

Frozen pizza? Really, Jim, what were you thinking? Delivery services come to your house. OK, Dough is my “neighborhood” spot, but is closed on Sunday. I used that as an excuse to go exploring. I also saw the word “authentic.” Got my attention.

For over a year now, I have dealt with and sang the praises of Wild Fork Foods. I’ve shared their name and bought lots of food from them. Veal in particular.

Wild Fork sells frozen products only. Their process allows them to deliver consistent quality quite efficiently. Fairly priced and here in two days. Variety is amazing with easy-to-use photos. Customer service is exemplary. Issues are resolved at once. Guarantee means what it says. So does money back.

Recently, pizzas were added to their growing product portfolio. Of course, they are frozen. Everything is. Big thing is these are made in Italy. Wood fired. Flash frozen and shipped to the USA. Wild Fork sends to us. Frozen solid with plenty of dry ice.

I bought an assortment of four sampler pizzas—Margherita, Four Cheese, Sicilian and Mushroom & Truffle. We had them over about six weeks. The dough is in the true Italian fashion. Crisp and flavorful raised crust.

The Margherita was minimal as it should be. The basil seemed freshly picked. The four cheese had lots of cheese. Sort of heavy. Toppings were king on the Sicilian. This is the same 11 to 12-inch round crust as the others. We found colored peppers, zucchini, red onions and eggplant toppings with cheese and tomatoes. These were very ample portions.

Flavor and aroma leaped from the fourth example. Gosh it was good. Flavor bomb. Yet the Sicilian was likely my favorite from Wild Fork.

Wild Fork has had some shipping issues with these pies. The crust on two of our pizzas was deeply cracked. It was necessary to put them on a pan to retain cheese leakage. There were no problems with flavor or texture. When I sent a note to Wild Fork to let them know, I got an immediate acknowledgement and apology. Also a full credit on my account. Even for the undamaged ones. No questions asked.

My second new frozen pizza source is Talia di Napoli. As they say, “From Naples to your Tables.” Absolutely true. Shipped frozen to your door by second-day air. Made in Naples and delivered here. Quick, safe and ready to bake. Ten minutes. That’s it.

Talia has its own proprietary process that delivers the real thing. When I had my first Margherita from them, I was shocked. How could it be that good? And from frozen. No way. But it’s true. It may not be your favorite, but it’s absolutely authentic.

We had Margherita, Double Cheese Margherita, Provolina (smoked Provolone), Four Cheese, Tartufina and Artichoke. Drop dead good. As good as I have ever had – period. I ate every morsel of the thin, crisp crust. Provolina was my least favorite and still good.

Every ingredient was pure. Fior di latte mozzarella. Almost overwhelming truffles. The artichoke is seasonal. Can’t wait for spring to get eight more.

Each Talia is about 12 inches in diameter and weighs around a pound. With a nice salad, the pizza will feed four. Two if really hungry. No passport or airfare required. Bring the authenticity of Naples home to you. Gluten free option is available, too.