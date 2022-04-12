Jim Sikes: Colomba: ‘A special cake in the Italian tradition’

Ever heard of “La Colomba di Pasqua?” Not sure? It’s the Easter Dove – a special cake in the Italian tradition. At Christmas, we see panettone. Local stores offer them. This Easter version - not so much so. Rather hard to find. Even online. Yummy Bazaar is a good source.

A Colomba is a yeast-risen cake with all the usual suspects: flour, eggs sugar, milk and butter. After the dough has gone through a long rising process, it’s formed into the shape of a dove descending, often using a mold. It’s then glazed and topped with almonds or hazelnuts. You sometimes see pearl sugar. Hard stuff btw. Often, only candied orange peel or perhaps orange zest are used in the cake.

Other versions of Colomba employ candied fruits and chocolate chips. Even chocolate fillings and icings – triple chocolate. I’m fond of one from Bauli using limoncello. It’s unglazed.

Maina bakes Colomba Fantasia del Sud using traditional Sicilian ingredients. A soft, sweet cake with almond paste and chocolate. There’s another with Amaretto glaze and cranberries. It’s a heartstopper.

At Christmas, World Market will carry a little more upscale panettone from La Torinese. This company also offers Colomba made in the traditional hazelnut version at Easter. You might find one.

As is common with many European desserts and pastries, Italian examples aren’t very sweet, even though “dolce” is the name. This term appears in music and gets translated as sweetly. It really means to play in a soft and smooth manner.

That’s spot on for the desserts. Texture plays an important role. So does intricacy. Subtle flavors combine for an overall effect. It’s sort of like when wishing someone sweet dreams in Italian, dolce doesn’t usually appear. You hear “sogni d’oro.” Meaning have golden dreams. More than just simply sweet.

Traditionally, slices of Colomba are drizzled with chocolate and often served with fresh berries just coming into season. Only as few. Not a bowlful. You may see it offered with a touch of jam or sauce. A couple of preserved cherries. Sometimes with a tiny slather of whipped cream. More doesn’t make it better.

My adopted Italian grandmother, Caroline Caglianone, served hers plain. The hazelnut version with a touch of dried fruit in it. From the corner market. On a simple plate with a fork. With your napkin from lunch. At the kitchen table. No island. A view of the white stove a very few feet away. The scent of Sunday gravy still in the air.

There was rich espresso made using her stove-top pot. One from Bialetti. No machine. No Starbucks. And no cappuccino. For Italians, that’s a morning beverage rarely seen after 9 a.m. Not after lunch - much less dinner.

The cake and coffee lasted forever it seemed. Unlike the pasta that started lunch a couple of hours ago, no seconds. What we had was perfect. Love shared. Respect.

I miss my friend Luigi and his mother’s sweet wisdom. Broken English on a good day. Rarely served a dessert. Her words and simple ways were all you needed. The touch of those soft, dear hands lasted all week.

For me, dessert is a wonderful Sunday afternoon treat. I can enjoy it much more, not so close to a full meal. A touch of dark chocolate, Nutella or Gianduja are a perfect enhancement to a slice Colomba. I’m happy to trade the espresso for a glass of Prosecco or one of a dessert wine like Vin Santo.

This Sunday, listen to the intermezzo from Cavalleria and hear the Easter sunrise. Maybe keep going and be touched by the Regina Coeli – the joy of the resurrection.

Sounds like a fine Easter treat to me.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.