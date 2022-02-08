Jim Sikes: 'Consider adding a cheese selection' to your Super Bowl table

When planning columns for the first quarter, I checked to see, and it had been 10 years since I wrote about any Super Bowl fare. Wow, it was time to pencil one in.

Certainly you didn’t need another version of wings. You know how to make the ribs. You’ll likely have those and other standard things. My task was to pick something a little different but still easy to get and make.

Simple – cheese and its friends.

Something so basic often gets little thought. We don’t serve it, or we pay no attention to making it special. I thought I would offer a few suggestion to this simple yet marvelous delight. I’ll be brief and give you time to plan what you were going to have anyway, plus maybe add an idea or two from me.

Many of the things we plan to have involve cheese already. Many wings are served with blue cheese dressing. There’s cheese on Sunday’s most popular food – pizza. Queso and tacos? Sure do.

Lots of cold sandwiches contain cheese. Then we have Reubens, cheese steaks, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers and many more. Many purchased crackers contain cheese or have cheese between them. Lots of things are stuffed with cheese.