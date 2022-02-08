Jim Sikes: 'Consider adding a cheese selection' to your Super Bowl table

When planning columns for the first quarter, I checked to see, and it had been 10 years since I wrote about any Super Bowl fare. Wow, it was time to pencil one in.
Certainly you didn’t need another version of wings. You know how to make the ribs. You’ll likely have those and other standard things. My task was to pick something a little different but still easy to get and make.
Simple – cheese and its friends.
Something so basic often gets little thought. We don’t serve it, or we pay no attention to making it special. I thought I would offer a few suggestion to this simple yet marvelous delight. I’ll be brief and give you time to plan what you were going to have anyway, plus maybe add an idea or two from me.
Many of the things we plan to have involve cheese already. Many wings are served with blue cheese dressing. There’s cheese on Sunday’s most popular food – pizza. Queso and tacos? Sure do.
Lots of cold sandwiches contain cheese. Then we have Reubens, cheese steaks, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers and many more. Many purchased crackers contain cheese or have cheese between them. Lots of things are stuffed with cheese.
Here’s a fact: The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Association tells us that Americans will consume over 20 million pounds of cheese on Super Bowl Sunday alone. That means over 30 million for the weekend. That’s some big number. Chances are we will all do our part.
A popular item in gatherings is a cheese selection or even a charcuterie board. In fact, these can be a full meal. How do we make some of them happen?
Two or three specialty cheese are plenty. Choose a good sharp white Cheddar. Cut a chunk and then break away some pieces from it. This is a fine alternative to Parmesan.
Gruyere is an excellent Swiss cheese. You can find some at Kroger and Publix. A soft ripened cheese like Brie or Camembert is a good third choice. These three flavors and textures are a fine combination.
Olives are a good companion to cheeses. A couple of selections combined with feta are tasty. Pour some olive oil over for extra flavor and versatility.
A bit of fruit is a perfect addition. At this time of year choose a solid dried option like apricots to balance tart apple slices.
A cracker assortment is always a good idea. So is fine fresh bread. Another option is easy to get. Give bagels and English muffins a try. Toasting makes them even more interesting. The “everything” versions are really good as a part of a cheese board.
Don’t forget pimento cheese. Your grandmother’s just might work. Don’t want to make some? Give Tod Botcher a call at Yum Yum’s. He’ll take care of you. Mighty good stuff. So is the fine example from Chef Christian Watson at The Waverly Local. He’ll make some to go for you. So will Chef David Bancroft at Acre.
If you want to go the full charcuterie route, pick some favorite preserved meats plus a spread or pâté.
Have fun this weekend. May your favorite team win. Consider adding a cheese selection to the evening. It might be the best play call of all.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.