Jim Sikes: ‘Cooking and preparing winter squash can be really simple’

OK winter squash isn’t necessarily a winter item. In fact, they arrive in the fall. Stores are already getting them in right now. The biggest hard squash there is. Good ole pumpkins are the candidate.

Our big, bright Halloween friend is a type of squash. A winter variety. Summer squash have a soft exterior and don’t store very long. Like yellow crook neck that we enjoy in squash casserole. A non-sweetened dish. The hard skin varieties can keep a relatively long time. The flesh is extracted and cooked that way. It used to be it was sweetened, like for a pie. These days we have found that savory dishes are surely good.

Lots of us don’t call either type a squash. Courgettes in French instead of zucchini. The Brits borrowed it for their English. Potiron is a pumpkin. Brits use pumpkin. Italians get it right. Zucca for pumpkin. Make it smaller and we get zucchini. BTW, all of them are types of gourds.

Pumpkin is a type of winter or hard squash. Other examples like butternut and acorn are very popular. Some others we see are Hubbard, Delicata, spaghetti and turban. Many pumpkins are more for carving than cooking. There are all sorts of ornamental squash and gourds. Take care with your selection.

The acorn and butternut squash I got last week came from Publix. You will find them at Kroger and smaller markets like Parkway. Botanic is developing an excellent produce selection too. I will speak to the Market itself soon.

Cooking and preparing winter squash can be really simple. Bake them whole and extract the flesh when done. It will be delicately sweet and mildly fragrant. Good like it is. Season if you like. Olive oil or butter is an excellent addition.

It’s even better if we cut an acorn or butternut squash in half and then remove the seeds before baking. If it’s large like a pumpkin, cut the top off and dig the seeds out. Bake it like it is or cut in half. It is better to bake the cut half of them down. All you need to do is season lightly and rub with olive oil. When tender, eat like it is. Even the skin if you like.

Another option with butternut squash is to peel and cut it into cubes. Simmer in chicken stock with onion, celery, carrots and garlic. When soft, reserved some of the solids and purée the remainder. That becomes butternut squash soup. An absolute winner.

Do a similar thing to a pumpkin. Bake and remove the flesh, from the top too, and use that for a soup. Serve the soup in the pumpkin with the top as a lid.

You can take softened solids and mix them with ricotta, egg, Parm and seasonings. It becomes a lasagna filling. Bake with a rich cheese sauce, the result is truly luscious goodness.

Onions are great friends to squash. They are a major addition to that casserole. Onions become soft and sweet when long cooked. Cut in half like the winter squash. Get them started and add the squash when the onions begin to soften. Leave the skins on and discard before eating.

If you like, mix the flesh together and set in a baking dish. Mix in a beaten egg for structure and perhaps a touch of dairy. A casserole too and mighty good.

Acorn squash and its variations plus butternut squash are available right. So are fine onions. They are so good prepared simply or made into more complicated dishes. Don’t miss the chance to get yours – more than once.