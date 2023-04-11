This week our subject is restaurant food cost. Not just ours, but also theirs.

The cost of buying food has ballooned. Grocery stores and supermarkets. Specialty sources. The C store. Everywhere.

Open your eyes anywhere in your favorite market and the word is yikes. Remember the store is passing along its costs, plus the same or less margin as last year. Food costs them more. So do the employees. Utility bills? Rent? Parking lot charges? Maintenance?

Wow. How do they do it? How do we do it?

A restaurant’s cost of buying food has ballooned just like ours. Employee cost is up tremendously. Easy 30 percent to 50 percent.

If a restaurant has the wrong lease, it may soon be gone. Excellent argument for owning your own place.

Restaurant equipment costs and maintenance have increased significantly. And the new stuff has a shorter life expectancy. Matt Schultz of All-State Restaurant Equipment here in Auburn-Opelika tells me, “Nothing lasts anymore. Plus it’s not made to easily repair or get parts. You better maintain it the best you can. And put away some cash to replace it.”

Think about it for a minute. Your cook top and oven are on two or three hours a day tops. Maybe not at all today. Microwave instead. Sandwiches. Pizza or other take-out. That restaurant range could easily be working 12 hours and maybe 20 every day. Refrigerators and freezers may be opened more in an hour than ours are in a week.

What about food costs? Up too. In fact, more than ours. Many people think restaurants pay significantly less for food they we do. Wrong. Of course there’s a quantity factor. Our cost per ounce may be higher because we buy less. Not that much. That restaurant pays basically what we do, less sales tax.

Finer restaurants tend to buy higher quality than we can. Unless we go to some Internet provider, these products aren’t available to us. They spend more. We are rewarded.

Transportation costs are higher. The minimum order size has doubled or more. Fewer stops too. Diesel costs are greater than gasoline. Getting here from Birmingham or Atlanta ain’t cheap.

Those companies in Destin or Bayou La Batre might not be coming this far at all. Some are down to every other week. Produce folks have to find a way to get there every day. Most of these face refrigeration expense.

Beverage is another world. Heavy goods no matter what they are.

Third-party shippers take up some slack. Overnight deliveries are important. Especially for fish and seafood. Those costs can be huge. Second day is much less.

Wait. You thought shipping was included? If no actual charge appears, it’s part of the cost of food and goods. Might cost as much to get a banana to you as the fruit itself.

Basic restaurants face the same cost escalations as all the others. A fast-food sandwich combo easily exceeds $10. Likely $13. Pizza? Delis and BBQ? You bet. And so on. All up.

Back to us. Our cost to eat at home or out is more. Feeding our family has escalated significantly. Inflation? Absolutely.

The solution? Shop smart. Look for values. They are out there. Sales and coupons are good. What helps the most, however, is quality. Get good, fresh, flavorful, and healthy foods. Prepare them well and enjoy. Patronize restaurants that do the same.

The value you get for your food cost dollar will increase without you spending more. Eat well and be happy. What a deal.