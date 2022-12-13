Jim Sikes: ‘Dishes for anytime you consider special’

This month provided an interesting class for all of us. Yes, me included. The holiday dishes were not necessarily Christmas. They were really things I have had over the years that I then reworked for our class. Celebration, but also basic. Dishes for anytime you consider special.

Our first dish was pecans. My mother Claire always made toasted pecans at Christmas and Thanksgiving. Then at other events she considered special. Her version was simple and very tasty. Good enough for me to sneak a few here and there.

What we made in class was a little different. I learned from Claire to make sure you cooked the pecans. Get that toasted flavor. Our pecans used two types of sugar, plus salt and Tony’s seasoning. A touch of cinnamon added to the experience. An egg white held it all together.

We enjoyed them. Quickly all gone. I’ve heard from several people who have served them already this December.

Our next dish was so much fun. Popovers. Christmas? Not really. A winner? You bet. Aimee and I put them in the oven just before students arrived. After we had some pecans, the popovers emerged. Lots of oos and ahs followed. Every time.

This is simply a spectacular dish. A basic batter made by hand. No mixer or processor needed. A popover pan helps, but a regular muffin pan will work. The result is great served hot from the oven with good butter. We used Kerrygold, available locally.

They are just as good the next day, toasted, with a touch more butter. Filled with creamed spinach and served with bacon and a fried egg turns popovers into a brunch delight.

Popovers are good year-round. Make the batter with beef drippings instead of butter and you have Yorkshire pudding. Might come in handy with that Christmas rib roast.

What followed was a terrine of eggplant, onion and sweet red pepper plus shrimp. This was an extension of a dish I made at Jimmy’s. It came from a recipe given to me by the owners of the original Delmonico’s in New Orleans.

One difference was roasting the veggies. This added a depth of flavor to the dish. An egg held things together. Half & half and olive oil added richness. Other than salt and pepper, thyme was our only seasoning. Panko got the texture just right.

The shrimp were tucked into the baking dish just before going into the oven. A touch of grated Parmesan went on top.

Wow. We had the dish hot from the oven after resting a few minutes. It was so good. A very elegant and luxurious dish.

Originally, I made it with crabmeat rather than shrimp. Mighty good that way too.

After that, we took a look at how to braise vegetables. We do this so little. The ones we chose for class were leeks and carrots. I expanded the method I usually use. Maple syrup instead of sugar. Soy for salt. A touch of sesame oil for a kick. Garlic just because.

This was an outstanding dish. A touch of sweetness to accentuate the veggies. Searing at the beginning added a little smokiness. A grating of lemon zest for service was very refreshing.

This was so tasty warm from the oven. A wonderful side dish. First-rate leftovers too.

We finished with a cranberry dessert. Cool from the fridge. Colorful and tasty. Made us want more.

These holiday specials made for fine eating in class. Give them a try this season and many times during the year.