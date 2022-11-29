Jim Sikes: Eggs are versatile, good source of protein and affordable

Our November classes took a little different turn. We focused on eggs.

Along the way, we discussed some common errors made in cooking them. The first was not using proper temperature eggs. Most uses of eggs in cooking are better with eggs at room temperature.

Another often seen problem is cracking the eggs on the side of the mixing bowl you are using. Shells can go in there and be trouble to remove. Plus whatever is on the eggs may go in. The more pastured eggs we buy, the greater this matters.

Overcooking, no matter how eggs are prepared, is a big problem. Too high a temperature is often the issue. Cooking eggs until they are finished simply results in overcooked eggs by the time they are served. Fix it by taking eggs off the heat when they are a little underdone. Residual heat will get them there. You’ll have wonderfully tender, fluffy eggs.

The dishes we looked at first were different styles of scrambled eggs. The one most familiar to us is obviously American style. Large curds with a firm structure. They should be in a pool of soft eggs surrounding them. Everything will be solid when served, but are easy to be dry and overcooked. These are often called “diner” eggs.

French-style scrambled eggs are so different. They are cooked slowly – 10 to 12 minutes – with lots of stirring. That yields very small curds. The result is extremely tender eggs that are rich in flavor. We served ours the traditional way with toast.

The two styles are absolutely different. They even taste different from the same ingredients. One isn’t better than the other. Make and enjoy both.

We made a winter squash casserole using butternut squash. The intense orange flesh is brilliant with a rich sweetness. Large cubes of French bread and eggs were used and some light seasonings. Tender and succulent fare and so easy.

A few more reminders with eggs. Whisk in plenty of air when mixing. Mostly cook with a non-stick pan. Plus use plenty of fat when cooking eggs. Keep these and the others suggestion in mind as you make wonderful egg dishes.

Anglesey eggs was the next dish we experienced. What a great and simple dish. Leftover mashed potatoes. Sweet leeks. Boiled eggs. Cheese. Half & half. A sauce is made and the ingredients are layered. The dish is baked and enjoyed from the oven. So good.

The last dish was a traditional Italian favorite. Eggs in Purgatory. This one is really easy and quick. The base is a garlic-spiked marinara sauce. Eggs are poached in the bubbling sauce. When done - it doesn’t take long - the eggs are splashed with parsley and Parmesan.

The eggs can be served with crisp bread or over pasta. Either way results in a luscious dish that’s quick and easy. If you want more spice, add capers, olives and red pepper flakes. Bacon is another option. Sure is fun that way.

What we found is that eggs are so versatile. Good as is. Can be added to many dishes. They are a perfect source of protein. Also very affordable. In fact, downright cheap.

Eggs are spot on for a late meal. That sub sandwich grabbed at a drive-up window sits pretty heavily at night. The egg dishes we talked about are filling but light. They taste good and are very satisfying. Hard to be better than that.

Eggs are a winner. Let them be a part of your meals every week. There’s a good reason they are known as “The Incredible, Edible Egg.”