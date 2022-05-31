Jim Sikes: Enjoyed some good treats during the long weekend

With the shift to Monday holidays, more of us are fortunate enough to have a long weekend. Three days or maybe four. A little mini-vacation surprise. Sure can be fun. Especially if our fun isn’t too much work.

Play can bring memories – good ones. So can food and beverage. Memories that last.

Just last week, it was time for my annual termite inspection. The man who came was very nice and found no issues, thank goodness. When he saw a little wine around, he made the statement about when he and his wife made a trip, they always brought back a bottle or two. They had it later to help remember their fun time.

I am always hearing about a special meal or a nice wine. I got a more than one picture from a meal this past week.

The long weekend brought some good things to us. We enjoy sandwiches, but don't have too many of them. It just doesn't work out with what we prepare. This time things changed. It just happened.

One of the best was a simple tomato sandwich. Hard to get better. It was our first homegrown tomato of the year. Joyce Newland brought some to me last week from the farmer’s market. Oh boy. Good bread, homemade mayo, a touch of black pepper and a tasty tomato. Hard to beat. Absolutely hard to beat.

A really fun sandwich was a special burger. It included good bread again. This time a loaf from La Brea. The asiago-semolina version is excellent. The burgers were made from ground chuck. 80/20 is a perfect blend. A little mayo went on the bottom slice. That helps seal the bread from the juices coming from the burger as it rests.

The inside of the top slice was dressed with guacamole spread. After the burger cooled slightly, a slice of tomato went on top. Gosh that was good. I mean really tasty. Nothing else was necessary. Of course a few zesty pickles added to the fun.

Due to an emergency situation, one night required a late supper. A sandwich was a great choice. A special trick is to take out some of the center of the bread on the inside. It helps the ingredients stay in and removes some of the bulk from the sandwich.

Our sandwich contained wonderful canned tuna and tomato slices. Some mayo and Dijon we're the only dressings. Simple and so good.

Pasta played its expected role. One time, it was basic Cacio e pepe. Spaghetti with cheese and black pepper plus some salt, olive oil and butter. Nothing more needed. Another time it was rigatoni with a sauce made from more of those tomatoes and fresh corn and basil.

I made lemon-Dijon-olive chicken for our neighbor. They asked for the dish. Good too. I had four pieces left uncooked. I grilled those for us. One time served with local strawberries. The other occasion the chicken was served with farmer’s market peaches. Two fine basic meals with good wine to go along.

The grill was used again for ribs. Yes, Kay Yeager, the recipe I gave you. Tender goodness. Plus a cornbread soufflé. Enough said. The bottle of ’94 Ridge Zinfandel was perfect.

A wonderful treat used goodies brought to us by Willi Cox. Two rich soft-ripened cheeses and a foie gras mousse. We added olives and toast. Plus a bottle of Poet’s Leap Riesling. Pretty close to perfection.

We have some nice experiences to remember. Food did it. Wine didn’t hurt either. A few pictures make it just right.

Memories. What a fine thing.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.