Jim Sikes: February classes took a trip to New Orleans with traditional dishes

When we think of food cities in the US, New Orleans has to be in most everybody's top five. It's a great destination that's full of history and good eats.
Traditional New Orleans fare is easy to list. This is a city of Creole cuisine. Not Cajun cooking. There are some that share a mutual heritage. Most, however, are rooted in old New Orleans.
How about these? Gumbo, jambalaya, Shrimp Creole, Red beans and rice, Crawfish Etouffée, Oysters Rockefeller, Muffuletta, bread pudding. Add a Roast Beef Po-boy and Bananas Foster if you want.
That’s it. Ten dishes are the foundation of a food capital.
That’s too many for a cooking class, unless it lasted all week. Four was all we could handle.
Is there a better way to begin than gumbo?
Gumbo is one of those dishes that can contain so many different ingredients. The New Orleans “Trinity” is a necessary component. What we realized was every dish we made, except the dessert, contained these same basic items. Beyond that, the seasonings were very similar. The outcome was quite different.
We made our gumbo with chicken and Andouille sausage. No shellfish or seafood of any kind. The big reason was shrimp were coming up.
Gumbo is really a soup but almost a stew. There's lots of solids in there that make it rich and flavorful. The stock wraps them in a velvet jacket. Rice adds some welcome bulk and tempers the strong flavors. Roux forms the texture and added depth.
Gumbo is one of those dishes where Creole and Cajun share heritage. In old New Orleans, you may see a few tomatoes in gumbo. Tomatoes are a sign that a dish is Creole rather than Cajun. It's true most of the time - except when it's not. Our version had no tomatoes. This is not a hot dish as spicing goes. None of ours were. Creole is not that sort of cooking.
From gumbo we went on to Crawfish Etouffée. Luckily, I was able to get crawfish tails through my friend David Fuller of David Fuller Seafood. He got me luscious Louisiana crawfish tails from this season. Wow, they were outstanding. He brings fresh goodness to our area on a regular basis.
Etouffée is a luscious dish. Elegant. Refined. What we had was breathtakingly good. The room got mighty quiet. The basic ingredients were simple. Tomatoes, of course, in a delicate way. A dash of cream. The sauce reflects it.
We served our etouffée over orzo pasta. It was an alternative to the rice in our other dishes. It worked very well. A simple green onion garnish at service did the trick. A plate of magic.
Next was jambalaya. Chicken, Andouille and shrimp all played a part in this one. The trinity was there. Those same spices and seasonings, too. Plus tomatoes and rice.
Jambalaya is really a rice dish. Ours held true to that. The tomatoes added a reddish hue. The spices permeated everything with a touch of heat from the sausage. This is rib-sticking fare. Even though we had been well fed already, there was no problem diving into a plate of this one.
Bread pudding was our dessert. There's not much to say. Bread with some eggs, sugar and cream. Oh yes – don’t forget the bourbon. Put it together properly and it's heaven on a plate.
Our visit to New Orleans was outstanding. We got there just before Mardi Gras. Not a bad time at all.
Next month, we're making a stop in Mexico. Come join us.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.