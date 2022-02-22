Jim Sikes: February classes took a trip to New Orleans with traditional dishes

Gumbo is really a soup but almost a stew. There's lots of solids in there that make it rich and flavorful. The stock wraps them in a velvet jacket. Rice adds some welcome bulk and tempers the strong flavors. Roux forms the texture and added depth.

Gumbo is one of those dishes where Creole and Cajun share heritage. In old New Orleans, you may see a few tomatoes in gumbo. Tomatoes are a sign that a dish is Creole rather than Cajun. It's true most of the time - except when it's not. Our version had no tomatoes. This is not a hot dish as spicing goes. None of ours were. Creole is not that sort of cooking.

From gumbo we went on to Crawfish Etouffée. Luckily, I was able to get crawfish tails through my friend David Fuller of David Fuller Seafood. He got me luscious Louisiana crawfish tails from this season. Wow, they were outstanding. He brings fresh goodness to our area on a regular basis.

Etouffée is a luscious dish. Elegant. Refined. What we had was breathtakingly good. The room got mighty quiet. The basic ingredients were simple. Tomatoes, of course, in a delicate way. A dash of cream. The sauce reflects it.