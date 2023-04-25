Auburn-Opelika has its share of century-old businesses. Many of them are still family owned and operated. Some even carry the original name. Maybe operate in the same location. Others have different owners or made the transition to being a public company.

The company we are talking about today didn’t have its start here. Close though – Columbus, Ga. Go back a little over a hundred years ago and that could be close to a day’s journey or more.

This was a mule-drawn produce wagon that started in business beyond the Chattahoochee. The owner was the great grandfather of Mitch Nix. If you’ve been to Parkway Farmers Market here in Opelika, you have probably seen Mitch bustling about doing what needs to be done. His family has been in the produce business for over a hundred years.

Mitch’s grandfather followed along too. Both of these men were on the wholesale side of the produce business. Finding the best for markets in the area. It was his father who began the retail side before Mitch was born. He has continued the family tradition of offering fine fresh produce to the public.

About 20 years ago, the Nix family started operating in LaGrange. It’s known as LFM - LaGrange Farmers Market.

It’s hard to believe that only 12 years have passed since the beginning of Parkway Farmers Market on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. Only recently, Parkway relocated to its own building on First Avenue in Opelika as well. There’s plenty of parking plus an easy in and out. There’s no reason to avoid the old difficult situation.

The new location is much larger. Lots more food stuffs for sale. More parking too. Two driveways.

Mitch has a great respect for his dad and the legacy he left. What I heard was “He was a one-of-a-kind businessman…He loved his community and providing them the best products at affordable prices.”

When you go to Parkway, you can see his dad in how Mitch operates the business now. Always a smile and talking to his customers. They are his friends. Everybody has a name. He personally makes sure he has the best for them.

According to Mitch, when Parkway opened it was more of a flower store. It sure was in the spring. Hanging baskets outside were the clue that all sorts of plants were in stock and ready for us. Also Alabama-raised fruit trees in the fall. Lots of customers thought of these features before fruits and veggies.

Parkway has grown into a full-service produce operation that also has flowers and plants for sale. Inside is full of fresh goodies all year long.

Mitch tells me that he follows what his dad told him, “Vine ripe year ‘round.” Right now there are pretty tomatoes from Florida ready for us to take home. Also some lush Cotton Candy grapes plus strawberry and blueberry bread.

What many of us forget about are all the frozen items that Parkway has. All sorts of veggies plus other things like sausage and Brunswick stew. Look around and you’ll find a week’s worth of food right there in front of you.

Beyond that, Parkway carries preserves, pickles, chow chow and relishes made locally or even into North Georgia. Also snack items and many dried fruits. Locally produced honey. Offerings from Hornsby Farms and Mama Mocha’s right here in our area. Always seasonal items like pumpkins, mums, and Christmas trees.

Parkway Farmers Market is a local business that we shouldn’t forget. Go there before your next supermarket visit. You may fill some of your list right then and spot a few treasures along the way.