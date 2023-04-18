Wedding season is here. Showers and other events are about to abound along with the big day itself. This also means gifts for your friends and children. You have the chance to help others get started in their new lives together.

As is often the case, one or both the individuals have some kitchen wares. Many times these are remnants of a college kitchen that leave lots to be desired. These days it’s likely there’s a household of some sort being shared already.

Do you still have any wedding or other special event presents? For some of us, that’s a long time.

A fondue set. It’s been so long, they are back. A special bowl or plate. Claire gave us a sterling ice cream knife engraved with our names and the date.

Our Le Creuset cookware is from my days in New York and earlier. Ditto for some of my knives. Newer items have been added. Some skillets are replaced as needed as are saucepans.

So what’s the right thing to choose for an “in progress” kitchen?

Here’s some advice. Go to your kitchen and make a list of 10 things you would not want to do without—something you use most every time you cook. Consider one of those.

Make a list of what you wish you had when you started a kitchen. Or think about something you would still like to have. That might be a good idea.

Consider asking someone to spy on the current kitchen. Or find out what they’ve overheard.

I looked around and came up with a “must have” list. Let’s start our ideas with these.

A good cutting board is essential. I like wood even though it’s harder to clean. Mine is teak and 2 inches thick. A cheese knife is a perfect present. Slices soft cheeses just right. Tomatoes too. It has a sharp thin edge and doesn’t grab.

Consider going together and getting a set of nice steak knives. Henckles has an 8-piece stainless set in a wooden presentation/storage case. Also one with standard handles.

A digital scale. In my book, an important item to do it right. Many recipes call for weights now. How about a fine thermometer? How do you know it’s done? ThermoWorks makes good ones with multiple probes that work on the grill as well. Yes, it is blue tooth enabled and reads remotely.

If you want to go for cookware, enameled cast iron sure is good. Lasts a lifetime. Le Creuset and Staub make fine ones. Emile Henry, Mauviel, and Peugeot and other French examples.

I use basic pans from Cuisinart. I like the weight. Good for non-stick examples as is a newer entrant HexClad. “Made In” is an example of quality stainless steel cookware. All Clad is another good one. It’s hard to beat Lodge for pre-seasoned cast iron. These last three will work with an induction burner.

An accurate and readable wall clock is a fine gift. Timing is very important in cooking. Baking and au gratin dishes are good candidates. Some are quite unique and say “you.” It’s a much better memory than the third salad plate of a now out-of-style casual dish set that is a yard sale candidate.

How about what not to give? Avoid buying it because it looks good unless it’s art. And that can be a great choice. Art for the kitchen.

Cute glass cutting boards are useless. So are thin and light most anything – pots, pans and knives for example.

Give with your heart. That will identify you for years to come.