For the last week or two, we’ve seen all sorts of suggestions for foods for the Easter and Passover tables. This time of sadness and joy is so often punctuated by food. No matter the situation, a meal breaks out.

For so many, ham is an Easter meat. The centerpiece of the celebration. But for others it’s brisket this season. The choice is lamb for some. A side of salmon. Vegetarians have lots of choices. Veggie torts, baked pasta, mushroom stroganoff or a simple asparagus and carrot quiche we just had.

Hungry yet? I sure am. Lots of fine choices. And we haven’t mentioned dessert.

What I haven’t seen press about is what to have the week after Easter and other holidays. We work up to this feast and then nothing but leftovers. It’s like no Super Bowl. Final Four is over. No call yet for “play ball.” At least there’s The Masters!

Such a feast brings memories. It also breeds new ones. I mean is it really a special meal until someone spills on the fresh tablecloth. Wine, grape juice, or tea are perfect candidates. When this happens, stay calm. Admire the chaos. You’ve got a one-of-a-kind tie-dye cloth. It’ll be OK.

Yet the question of what to serve next week still goes unanswered. The veggie dishes and casseroles are fine meals. Make fresh cornbread or get dinner rolls. The aroma alone starts another feast. Butter, of course.

Salads are a great option. They bring about the idea of spring. It’s already here in fact. Even though the weather hasn’t been exactly cooperative so far.

My friend Joyce Newland brought me some pre-Easter ham last week. It’s already minced by hand and ready for me to make ham salad. Before Easter! How wonderful. It’s a yummy dish anytime.

Ham salad is so versatile. You can eat it as is. A generous scoop on a plate – a lettuce leaf is nice – is all you need. Add a few crackers and that’s it. Lunch. Add a little cheese, crudités, and fruit. Dinner.

Just as satisfying is a sandwich made with that same ham salad. A simple one for lunch. Add lettuce and tomato for a real treat. Supper pops up when that same cheese, crudités, and fruit option goes on a plate.

How about those other meats? Chicken and turkey are perfect for salads. So is tender beef. We had an excellent salmon and avocado salad developing recipes for classes last month. It would have been just as good with shrimp.

Don’t forget egg salad. It’s National Egg Salad Week right now. This is another versatile option, and the bunny won’t mind. Hidden and found already. Deviled eggs, too. Mighty Southern and good.

You can stuff celery with most of these options. Egg salad is particularly effective.

Stand out options are a Mediterranean salad and perennial favorite Cobb salad. Slice any of these meats or use a “salad” as part of a more complex salad. Or a simple salad plate.

Ah, a fruit salad. Perfect strawberry and blueberry season. Find a ripe peach, banana or pineapple and you are in business.

Don’t forget the various pasta salads that can spring from all of these meats. The “crunchies” you use in your ham salad are at home here. Celery and colored sweet peppers get the job done and are flavor boosters. Diced sweet gherkins are a fine addition. Fresh herbs. Fruit works. Mayo, of course, but also sour cream and even yogurt. Plus a touch of Dijon.

Give salads a spot on your “week-after” menus. Truly repurposing foods from your feast.