Jim Sikes: ‘Give these Asian BBQ sauces a try soon’

Now back to Asian BBQ sauces. Two weeks ago, we talked about hoisin – the popular Chinese version. It’s time to give space to examples from Korea and Japan.

What started all of this for me is a new Japanese barbecue sauce I bought a few months ago. It’s called Bachan’s. It looked interesting. Not the label. It’s really plain. It was the concept and the ingredients that got my attention. World Market had it. It was on their website food inventory. Some of their finds are worth a look.

After trying it, I was impressed. This was a simple sauce with a good deep flavor. Somewhat more refined than other Asian BBQ sauces. The regular one is not labeled hot. The company has other versions. One of those is called hot and spicy. That’s the one I bought. It has some heat and lots of body to the flavor.

Back to the story. A while after I bought it, I saw a notice about it and that it should be popular. The new kid on the block. I’m not sure where that info came from. I think Bon Appetit. I simply patted myself on the back for being on the cusp of knowledge. Truth be known, luck was more like it. I look at, but don’t really “read” the entire magazine.

Bachan is a nick name for the family grandmother – Judy Yokoyama. It’s a Japanese term for granny. Her grandson, Justin Gill, got the company going almost 10 years ago. He’s turned the sauce into a big success.

Besides the original and hot versions, there’s one containing yuzu. A Japanese citrus with a lemon/orange hit. Also a gluten free option. Bachan’s checks lots of boxes. It’s vegan certified. Non-GMO and BPA free. Cold-filled and a small batch process. Plus it’s preservative free.

This sauce flows easily, but is thick at the same time. It adds a nice pop to stock like for noodles. Give it a try in a bloody Mary. Wow. We had Bachan’s with grilled ribs with an assortment of fresh fruit plus cornbread. Spicy sweet goodness.

These sauces are available at World Market and online at Amazon and directly from Bachan’s.

In taking a look a nearby Korea, other significant and different sauces are used. There’s the pretty well-known chili sauce or paste known as gochujang. It is made from chili peppers and glutinous rice. It’s potent. There’s a sweetness from the rice. Yet it has a strong savory streak.

Color is a big factor in gochujang. Deep rich red. A tub of paste carries a little more than a squeeze bottle. With all these factors, this a is great mixing sauce and killer good as a marinade.

When we used gochujang recently, it was in conjunction with a BBQ marinade from Bibigo. It’s made from soy, apple and pear purée along with garlic, onion and ginger. Whew! This sauce is very popular in Korea.

We blended four parts of the Bibigo marinade with 1 part of gochujang. This makes a flavorful blend that isn’t very hot. There’s plenty of flavor plus a strong tenderizing ability.

It sure worked on the chicken thighs we grilled. They had a beautiful color and crisp skin. Packed with so many tastes with a touch of heat. Use more gochujang or sriracha if you want a hotter sauce. All of these came from Publix. We served the thighs with kimchee.

The dishes we had using Bachan’s, gochujang and Bibigo marinade sure were good. Give these Asian BBQ sauces a try soon. July Fourth week is a perfect time.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.