Jim Sikes: ‘Happy Anniversary The Hound. Here’s to many more’

Today, March 16, is the 10th anniversary of The Hound in Auburn. That’s 10 years old for a restaurant. Sixty percent don’t make it over a year. I think how they bill it is spot on – “a decade of decadence, drinks and deliciousness.”

The Hound’s founders and owners, Matt and Jana Poirier, are justifiably proud of their success. When I called Matt to congratulate him on this milestone, he was very modest. No matter, his bright smile was quite evident even over the phone.

When I asked Matt about the happenings he was proudest of over the past 10 years, he was quick to mention bringing partners into the business. He explained, “Long-term employees, who through their work ethic and time invested at The Hound, earned them a piece of the pie.” He’s talking about Executive Chef Robbie Nicolaisen and Director of Operations, Kasha Walters – partners at The Hound. What a wonderful accomplishment for all of them.

Matt also told me, “No doubt, The Hound has exceeded my expectations. But the way our staff responded to the pandemic was even greater. They reached out and supported the community. Responded to needs. Individually delivered products and personality from The Hound. We are truly proud.”

The Hound has some great offerings. Their “Bacon and Bourbon” concept. Folks all over the Southeast know about this. Their list of Bourbon whiskey rivals any around. If you are in search of the rare and hard to find, this is your place. (Pappy? You bet.) The same is true for lovers of other whiskeys. Lots to choose from.

How about the bacon part? The bar delivers with its signature cocktail – Bacon and Bourbon. There’s a Bacon Flight from the kitchen. Bacon is available at every meal in several ways. Even if you don’t see it, you can always ask.

In addition to lunch and dinner service, The Hound serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 2. Spicy Po’ Cheese is a favorite of many and so is Mama Sue’s Pepper Jelly. You’ve got to try Redneck Benedict. Huevos Houndcheros sure is different. Don’t miss Chef Robbie’s Shrimp & Grits.

Want a sandwich – handhelds on the menu – The Hound has you covered at every meal. Think Meatloaf and Country Fried Steak. Plus there’s a “meat and three” offering at lunch weekdays.

The cuisine at The Hound is deemed “inventive but approachable.” At dinner time – 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. – you can have Baked Mac N’ Cheese, Bacon Braised Collards and Stewed Lima Beans. Oh my! Steaks from Bear Creek Farms, Berkshire Pork Chops and Joyce Farms’ Chicken are regular menu items. Add some daily features and specials and you’re bound to be happy.

The front of the house is Kasha’s domain. Making things run is her pride. She’s all about the guest experience. Combine that with Chef Robbie’s smooth kitchen and you are in for a treat. To quote Chef Robbie: “Our purpose is to provide an elevated dining experience within a warm and welcoming environment without pretentiousness.” Works for me.

When I asked Matt about his vision for the next 10 years, he answered with little hesitation. “I want to open three or four more concepts within the Auburn-Opelika area. Our residents are always looking for something new. My plan is to be a part providing some opportunities.”

If The Hound and The Depot are any indication, Matt is a visionary as regards to the local food and entertainment scene. Sneak and Dawdle is his first involvement in Opelika. He’s a helping hand with Chef Robbie’s Chubby Belly Noodles popup venture. Expand patio dining and catering? In the works already.

Happy Anniversary The Hound. Here’s to many more.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.