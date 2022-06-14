Jim Sikes: ‘Hoisin needs a place in your fridge’

Last month’s cooking class was about sauces. It focused basically on ones we prepare at home. The five basic mother sauces, plus sweet and sour.

We did discuss lots of sauces that can be bought in bottles. Already prepared and ready to use. Some of those were Asian sauces.

This time let's look at one of those sauces that’s referred as Chinese BBQ. It’s not the sweet and sour sauce we are familiar with for barbecue. But it is sort of sweet and sour with lots of other seasonings.

The first Asian barbecue sauce I had experience with was hoisin. I’ve used it for over 40 years. Until recently, it was the same brand – Koon Chun. It’s the first one I bought. The store was Wo Fat (a name easy to remember) in China Town in NYC.

The store was huge by standards of the day. Yellow and red signage for two stories. It had so many things I knew nothing about. What learning and tasting opportunities at this store and many others.

The dark hoisin sauce had a clear bottle with a yellow and blue label. Still does. It’s thick and has a strong taste. Needs to be thinned to use for dipping. Great as a sauce for cooking. I always bought more from an Asian market of some kind.

When I ran out sometime last year, I didn’t see any at a local store with inventory online. I still can’t visit a store safely. Mobility issues. I got Lee Kum Kee brand from Publix. It was good, but different from Koon Chun. Really different, but proved to be closer than I originally thought.

Here are a few words about hoisin from Asian food writer Mary Lee. “Funky, intense yet sweet, with a deep undercurrent of warm spices like cinnamon and anise, Hoisin sauce adds versatility to any dish. A perfect Hoisin sauce balances sweet, salty, and spicy elements so that everyone has an equal share, and no one dominates.”

Wow that’s some sauce. If it hits all those marks, that’s some accomplishment. It’s not hot either.

I’ve got to say Lee Kum Kee hits the mark. Its slightly sweet profile makes it popular. Also it’s thin enough to use for dipping as is. The other brand that does a good job is Kikkoman. It’s not a silky as Lee Kum Kee and darker. Any one of these two will set you well. If you see some Koon Chun sometime, get a bottle. You’ll use it in cooking. The flavor is rich and deep.

Two well-known dishes come to mind. There’s Char Siu – Chinese BBQ or roasted pork. Big pieces like loin. The exterior swathed with a fairly common mixture of ingredients. It begins with hoisin and also includes honey, soy sauce, sherry and Chinese five spice powder. This blend imparts the ubiquitous flavor and glossy sheen to Char Siu.

Moo Shu Pork is the other dish. This is sort of a stew. It contains a similar ingredient list for the cooking sauce. This dish is one that’s served with little pancakes for gathering the ingredients and eating them. Usually the wrap is dipped in hoisin or has some drizzled over it.

Recently, we grilled some wings. We seasoned them with salt, pepper and Chinese five spice powder. After 30 minutes turning them a few times on the grill, we put them directly in hoisin and tossed them around. Plus added extra sauce to serve. They were good.

Hoisin needs a place in your fridge. Simple as that. You’ll soon be hooked at how versatile it is and how often you use it.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.