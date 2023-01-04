Jim Sikes: Holiday treats to be remembered

Several times I have shared with you that we start staycations on Thursday nights. In fact, I now have a weekly food list that starts on Thursdays. Works well for me. Easy to look back and find something. Clearer to plan for something I want to have. Grocery shopping too.

In looking back to our holiday foods, I started on Thursday December 15th. Seemed like a really good time.

That first night featured one of those unusual meals that was a winner. Pearl couscous with an eggplant and tomato sauce. We kept on a side road. French-style scrambled duck eggs for a Friday lunch plus an Italian truffle pizza for dinner.

Back to earth on Saturday - a fine Chuck’s BBQ sandwich. The other half that eggplant for making a “Parm.” Smoked tuna spread from David Fuller and a pork tenderloin at other times.

Some tasty features the next week were grouper from David served with jeweled rice. We had the rest of it another time with tender carrots and green peas. Also a fine tomato bisque from Rao’s for a Monday lunch. I recommend you give it a try. A Wednesday dinner offered those wonderful giant lima beans. None better than Luck’s.

On the Friday before Christmas we had an outstanding pork chop. It was a Berkshire New York cut. What we call a rib chop. Not a ribeye chop. The single 1.2 pound chop easily fed both of us. Crisp and brown on the outside with a juicy pale interior. Alongside were sautéed onions and potatoes cooked in cream.

One of our lunches sparkled with ham salad from our friend Peg Weiss. Another day, my buddy Fred Varner came to share lunch. We had a rich pork and mushroom stew and plenty of gossip and stories. Perfect for a year-end visit.

One weekday dinner had an Asian touch with shrimp, green onion, red peppers, and garlic. It began with charring dried chilis. So right for that special flavor. Hoisin added even more. All this needed was a bed of warm basmati.

On Christmas Day we made a big meal with a roast beef to repurpose. Standing rib for the two of us. Thank you, Dewey Chatman. Yorkshire pudding. Hot and tasty with a little jus. Creamed spinach.

We filled one of those puddings with some spinach and served with bacon and a fried egg another time.

Boxing Day called for a special dish. We made an English beef and pork pie with a rich pastry top. Oozing with its own juices, it was a meal in itself.

One of the best lunches of all happened on New Year’s Eve. A salad of seasoned boiled shrimp and chunks of ripe red papaya dressed with a simple vinaigrette and spiked with chopped parsley. This was light and refreshing plus killer good looking.

Dinner that night consisted of lightly sautéed salmon and large peeled asparagus. Lemon-scented Hollandaise sauced the asparagus. Sprightly parsley and capers added brightness to the salmon.

New Year’s Day held with Southern tradition. Blacked peas in ham stock. Turnip greens in hog jowl broth with plenty on tender pieces. Sliced tomatoes. Tasty chow chow. Home-made pepper sauce. Thank you, Emiley Wells. Fresh, hot cornbread with butter.

There’s something about those wonderful flavors and aromas that evoke memories of times past. Tables of bounty no matter when. Loved ones we miss dearly. Almost like having them there. Hard to get better than that.

Happy New Year my friends. Thank you for reading my ramblings. And coming to my cooking classes. Plus paying me special visits. Aimee and I send our best to each of you.