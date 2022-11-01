Jim Sikes: I got this recipe....

This is a phrase I hear frequently. It involves seeing a new recipe either by looking for one or stumbling on it while surfing the web. What follows is what the person changed or plans to change when making it.

My reply is most often, “Why did you change something?” If the recipe came from a reputable source, there’s no reason to make an alteration. At least not the first time. Or find another recipe.

Last week a good friend and cooking class student sent me a note about getting some fresh thyme. He had gotten a new recipe and went to the store to get what he needed. There was no fresh thyme. He knew I would have some growing on my deck. Prized herb in hand, he went on his way. He did it right.

Before long, I got a picture of the finished product plated for dinner. Looked good. In fact very good. The dish, plate and everything else went together perfectly. Clearly thought out. He was proud and deserved to be so.

He visited in a couple of days, and I asked about his risotto. The first thing he told me about was what he had done differently than the recipe read. Changed ingredients. That sort of thing.

This was a quality recipe. It came from the New York Times. Those are well thought out and extensively tested. This was not something that was found in a browser search and had a picture he liked.

My question was, why change something the first time around? You go to all this trouble to find a recipe you like and then alter it. If you didn’t like it, find another one. Better still, make it like it is. First word to last. Don’t change a thing.

At Jimmy’s, we seasoned our food. Creole isn’t hot, but it does have flavor. So does “country cooking.” I would watch people take a saltshaker in hand before they tasted a single thing. They proceeded to shower the entire plate a couple of times. Sometimes pepper too. Likely didn’t happen on a return visit.

Lots of us like hot and spicy foods. I do. But I taste before I reach for the Tabasco. Some of those folks add hot sauce to most everything. Maybe not their bread pudding—but who knows.

With a new recipe, in goes some zing. Their palate is so accustomed to that hit, that without it, food is dull to them. It’s hard to get them to make something any other way.

Good recipes have balance. Fine desserts aren’t all sweet. Tasty sauces have both a sweet and sour element. Try them that way. Of course, if you decide you’re not going to like it, you won’t.

Take that new recipe and read it completely – twice. Make sure you have absolutely everything. Get out all of the ingredients plus the pots, pans, bakeware and serving dishes. Do all the prep work to complete the recipe to the end. Turn on the oven or whatever else you need to do. Read the recipe again before you start. Now you are ready.

Wait. Did you set the table? Got beverages? Is everybody there and ready?

Make it just like the recipe says. Serve and enjoy. Make notes as you make it and when you eat it. See if something doesn’t work for you and if you can make a slight alteration and fix it.

That’s how you do it.

Take some cooking classes, live or online, that teach you how to follow and make a recipe. Lots of recipes are free. How to make them is the tough part. Knowing if you got it right is the challenge.