What’s Shana’s Place? Here’s her motto: “Deer Processing and Meat Artistry in Shorter, Alabama.” Not sure what image that brings to mind. Let’s have a look.

Recently I had a visit from Shana Howard. Our planned 30-minute fact finding interview had barely slowed down when her phone rang two hours later. We went on and on sharing stories and experiences. So refreshing and informative.

In 2005, Shana built a tiny house. Many of us had not heard of one at that time. It’s 384 square feet of fun and restfulness. You likely won’t be driving by. She says he friends really love her little retreat. Outdoor bathroom with a shower and dog cleaning area. New porch and deck coming soon. Its name? The Love Shack. Just right.

Shana is known for deer processing. Several thousand each year. And that’s fall through February. Do the math. Wow. In fact, you need to be a member to reserve a “hook” for each deer you plan to harvest and bring to her.

Not too long ago, Shana formed a non-profit company called Venison Provisions. Through this venture, she is able to process excess and deprivation deer and give the meat to food banks and churches throughout the state.

Feeding the needy. How wonderful. Recently she has been allowed to add feral hogs to the list. Shana wants to expand this operation to the max.

Do you know anybody with a pet turkey? I do. He’s the Lone Ranger at Shana’s Place. His 9th birthday is this month. He’s loves company and is usually friends to all. Or as Shana says, “Unless he’s being a butt.”

In 2017, Shana added a retail market to her operation. She’s obviously a butcher and a good one. Now she gets high quality primals and breaks them down for her market. Friends, this is some fine meat. She also handles prime beef and Wagyu cuts.

Shana will get you what you want. Other meats and poultry are fine. Bison, elk, and venison, along with veal and lamb. She has pheasant and local quail from the Montgomery area.

She makes brats. Also some very good sausage meats. Mine was called mild pork patty sausage. Full of flavor without the hot red pepper. You’ll also find Shana’s hog logs. Those are special pork tenderloins.

With all of this going on, Shana and her team produce prepared foods ready to finish at home. In her own right, Shana is a chef. Real food from solid recipes. Developed with the customers in mind.

I have had two of her burritos – beef & bean and one called breakfast. Both are very tasty. Shana’s cordon bleu dinosaur egg is powerful, plus it’s bacon wrapped. Speaking of bacon, the brisket and bacon patties deserve your attention. Cook to medium and get ready for some goodness.

Bloody Marys made in house. Clean with a nice spice. There’s pimp cheese. Mine had pickled jalapenos in it. Crawfish cheese ball sound good? Give Shana’s a try. Good balance flavor.

Shana refers to all these things she makes or cuts as eccentric items. I think that meat artistry is more like.

Good thing is, Shana will make you want – your way. Give her some time and she’ll have your special batch ready. Of course, certain minimums apply.

Shana comes to the Auburn farmers market in the summer. She’s very popular. Let her know and she’ll make sure to have what you need.

Plan a visit to Shana’s Place in Shorter this spring. Take the Shorter exit off I-85. Go left. You see it in about four miles.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.