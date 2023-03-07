When my thoughts turned to St. Patrick’s Day, I realized I had not written about foods associated with this holiday in several years. Seemed like it was about time I did so.

There is no better resource in my holster for all things Irish than my friend Harry Greenlee. He’s a real hospitality guru and a fine gentleman. Plus he regularly travels the world. He tells me he’ll miss my salmon classes this month. Will be in India. Seems like a good trade.

If you want to learn more about Harry and his travels and times aboard cruise ships, check out his book, “Cruising Confessions.”

Harry tells me he tries to make corned beef and cabbage plus soda bread on St. Patrick’s Day.

A fixture of American St. Patrick’s celebrations is the parade. The first one held in New York City was in 1762. A long time before St. Patrick’s Cathedral was begun on 1809.

The first St. Patrick’s Parade was held in St. Augustine, Florida, in 1601. Wow. In fact it was not until 1931 that a parade honoring St. Patrick was held in Dublin, Ireland.

Harry regularly makes what is referred to as Irish Soda Bread. No yeast makes this a quick bread. Little waiting for rising and takes just minutes to prepare.

All you do is combine the dry ingredients, gradually stir in the wet, kneed, shape and bake. Don’t forget the deep cross on the top of the round loaf. Harry says good whole buttermilk is the key.

Harry prepares his corned beef and cabbage in a pressure cooker or instant pot. The liquid is stock spiked with beer. Then onions, garlic, and the spice packet plus your corned beef go in. In about 90 minutes on high and the beef is ready.

The key is to prepare the cabbage, potatoes, and carrots after. A cup of liquid with the veggies is all it takes. Five minutes on high is it. The veggies go on a serving platter topped with some butter. Slice the beef across the grain and serve with the veggies. Pour some of the seasoned broth over it all.

Boom. A platter of wonderfulness. Add some warm bread and a celebration is at hand.

If you like, you can make Colcannon for your veggies. Cabbage and mashed potatoes. It’s a traditional Irish dish that also adds fried leeks folded into the potatoes. For me, this a perfect time to sneak in some bacon. This is a fine dish for many applications. It’s a meal for us with a touch of bread.

Another dish to consider is Guinness Stew. This one uses beef and veggies in a tomato and beer—Guinness, of course—broth. You can also use lamb. Either meat is coated with flour and seasonings before being browned and simmered until tender. Potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, and celery are on board. Flavor from bay leaves and thyme and/or rosemary. A regular Dutch oven or instant pot can be used.

There’s no reason other veggies can’t be used. Added or substituted. Mushrooms, parsnips, and sweet potatoes are easy candidates. Up to what you have on hand.

The liquid in this stew is usually thickened with a flour slurry as the meat has been coated already. The combination of meat, veggies, and luscious broth is particularly pleasing. Once again, it’s easily served with bread.

It’s pretty easy to find specific recipes for all these dishes. A simple Internet search will result in many options. Pick something that suits you. Reputable sources are the ones to consider.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.