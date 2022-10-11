Jim Sikes: It’s a perfect late-season tomato dish

Tapas offerings are big these days and have been. I wrote about them here over four years ago. Not new then either.

What I said was, “In a sense they are a type of appetizer. However, tapas differ in that they are not often seen as part of a meal…Tapas are eaten as a bar snack but better than cheese goldfish and Chex mix.…Tapas are the little tastes of food that keep body and soul together until dinner is served.”

That’s exactly what to expect. Small tastes. Sometimes complicated. That’s the trend. Traditionally simple, however. They were included with the wine. No more. Sold with beverages or not. Certainly worth it too. Some are true culinary creations.

What I want to look at is on the very simple side. As one writer put it, “Pan con tomate is just about as humble as tapas can get.” Bread with tomato. It’s a bread dish. Bread!

The dish has only five ingredients — bread, tomato, olive oil, garlic and salt — and requires almost no actual cooking. Yet it’s precisely this simplicity and restraint that make it such a perfect late-season tomato dish.

The only way to mess up pan tomate is to start with poor ingredients. You need excellent tomatoes, olive oil and bread. Might ought to move bread to the front of the line. Good bread has a special texture and is full of flavor. Fine olive oil has flavor. Garlic lives on flavor. Of course, so do the best tomatoes. Sound the gong and use top grade salt.

Sounds like flavor is pretty important. It’s times 5 in pan tomate.

Truth be known, poor tomatoes will tank you quicker than the other four. Unless you have some late-fruiting vines or have access to some, you won’t find true ripe tomatoes now. Unless, that is, you take a look at Campari tomatoes.

Camparis are hydroponic tomatoes and are basically “ripe” all year long. Many we find are grown in Canada. Others are now from Mexico. Few here are domestic. Sizes vary. I prefer the larger ones. They will easily last a week on your counter. Store stem end down for a longer life.

Jacque Pepin likes making a “sauce” for his tomato bread. Cut the tomatoes and run through a small food processor. Even consider simmering to reduce the moisture. Another option is to cut the tomato in half horizontally and grate the flesh. It’s easy to then toss the skins.

That’s what I did when making pan tomate recently. Use a box grater for the tomatoes and drain the excess juice. Season with salt and olive oil. More oil can go on later.

Bread is the hard part here. Stinson’s does a first-rate job on sourdough. Pick up every weekend. La Brea is another option available at Kroger. Asiago Semolina is very good. There’s a newer loaf at Publix called tutto pugliese. Give that one a try period. Ciabatta is perfect for pan tomate. Baguettes too.

This is time for that special olive oil. Also flaky sea salt. Fresh garlic too. I rub a cut clove on lightly toasted bread. That adds a significant garlic hit. Drizzle with oil and add the tomato pulp. Another hit of oil and a sprinkle of that finishing salt you’ve been wondering how to use.

If you want an extra enhancement, consider a touch of black pepper. A few drops of Sherry vinegar are wonderful on a few slices. A little spoon of aioli on a few others for more garlic. Ripe olives. Fresh herbs.

Pan tomate. Simple. Easy. Oh so good.