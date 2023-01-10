Jim Sikes: It’s about who makes it

Many of us enjoy eating at restaurants. When we can’t go, we take advantage of takeout and delivery. With the advent of third-party services, delivery is easily available. Even multiple stops can be arranged.

The folks at FetchMe can bring you beverages including alcoholic ones. Full package store service is available, plus restaurant food delivery.

Pizza is the longtime delivered food. There’s also Asian, especially Chinese. Restaurants themselves learned from the pandemic. People want their food and expect to have it well packed for pickup and delivery.

Most fast-food restaurants have drive-up windows. Many provide curbside pickup too. We can stay in our cars and get everything from the restaurant menu.

Many people have not only become adventurous eaters but also much better in their own kitchens. There are more books available with good pictures of the recipes being made. Magazines have even more pictures. The writing is more travel oriented.

Go another step to well-known YouTube and there are thousands of videos showing food preparation. Granted, many of these are not very dependable. Ditto for internet recipes. Many are not well-developed or tested.

Go beyond this to cooking shows. Most have very easy-to-follow video presentations with excellent ingredient discussions and preparation instruction. Some solid choices are “Milk Street TV,” “Cook’s Country” and “America’s Test Kitchen.” Available on PBS.

Experienced chefs offer online instruction.Some of these videos are quite detailed. The ones by Jacques Pepin are excellent. He is quick, simple and to the point.

Home cooks take cooking classes. Some are online and are an extension of chef videos. Some stores like Williams-Sonoma offer these. Others actually take hands-on classes like the ones I offer. Instruction is available to satisfy various needs.

Back to those restaurants for a minute. What makes the dishes we get so variable? Why can their dishes be better than even what the well-informed home cooks turn out?

The first reason is ingredients. Restaurants can get better things that we do at home. But that gap has narrowed tremendously. Better local availability plus overnight delivery bring a variety of quality ingredients to us at home.

Another is that restaurants have better equipment. True but not as much as it once was. Many home kitchens have restaurant-quality appliances and cookware. The biggest difference is that theirs are intended to be used all day long. Heavier duty than our home equipment. Nowadays our cookware and knives rival what restaurants have.

Home cooks have access to well written restaurant-quality recipes too.

So what’s the big difference? Sure there’s talent and experience. A restaurant cook may make a dish 30, 40, even 50 times today. It could take us a year to do that. That right there makes them better. Experience and repetition. That sushi order requires lots of attention to detail to get it right.

Here’s the biggest deal that remains. It’s who makes your dish and their pride. A restaurant chain will spend thousands of dollars developing a dish and bringing it to market. Franchises are trained. Their managers are trained. Then their staff members are.

The variable is how much that owner, manager and staff member care about doing it right. If it doesn’t matter to the cook how your sandwich is made, your experience will vary tremendously. Sloppy construction. Not hot. Squashed bread. Missing ingredients. Like you ordered. Not look like the picture or the ad on TV.

Sound familiar? Sure it does. It’s simply who makes it, how well trained they are and how much they care. Plus service is important. Succeed there and that can smooth out some “who-makes-it” issues.