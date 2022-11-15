Jim Sikes: JJ’s Pies are excellent to have on hand

For at least 30 years, I have been a fan of JJ’s Pies. My first experience was buying one at Wright’s Market in Opelika. It was my weakness - chocolate. It was priced at three for a dollar. A rich indulgence packed in a box. Shelf-stable. No refrigeration required.

Earlier this year I was going to devote a column to those neat little pies from JJ’s. I placed my order from Wright’s and found that they had only two varieties available. My usual was to get a few different ones. I messaged Jimmy Wright to see to see if he was no longer going to carry these. He assured me that my treats would be back soon.

Here's the story of these tasty concoctions. They are baked by JTM Foods headquartered in Erie, Pa. They are not associated with Phenix City based JTM Corporation, who owns and operates Piggly Wiggly Stores in this area.

JJ’s has been making these 4-ounce hand pies since 1985. The company got new owners and additional capital a few years ago. They still operate in Pa. and now other locations. A major new plant is under construction in Wichita. It will be in operation and shipping by Sept. 23.

Pies are made fresh every day using homemade dough and real fruit fillings based on classic recipes. JTM Foods now makes a mini, 2-ounce version, of their hand pies. They also make private label snack pies and crispy rice treats and distribute to grocery, convenience, value, dollar and mass retailers across the country.

The company co-manufactures products for leading branded food companies throughout North America. In our area, you will see JTM products at Costco and Dollar General stores. They can be found online at Amazon and other retailers. Wright’s Market still carries JJ’s pies.

These pies are made with fruit filling such as apple, cherry and peach. There are creamy versions like banana and lemon. The lemon pie comes in both ways. To keep it interesting, there’s a strawberry and cream combination. This time there are two layers in the same pie. A berry filling and a creamy custard-like layer on top of it.

The creamy layer in also found on top of chocolate in their Boston cream pie. Yes, there’s a real chocolate pie available too. All JJ’s pies are lightly glazed on the top and sides. The edges are crimped as expected. Fully baked and ready to enjoy.

These pies are very tasty and easy to eat. When I had Jimmy’s, an occasional morning treat for me was a stop at the bank followed by one at Wright’s. I’d pick up a few things we needed and a chocolate pie for me. I made sure the trip was long enough to finish my little delight by the time I got to the restaurant.

I’ve already confessed to liking the chocolate pie. Another favorite for me is the apple. It has a hint of cinnamon. The regular lemon pie is my other favorite. These have real flavor and don’t have an artificial ting to them. Others are not as successful.

My regimen is to heat the pie before I sit to enjoy. A quick zap in the microwave is all it takes. A couple of seconds don’t seem to adversely affect the pastry. Two minutes in a 350˚oven will do the trick too. All I do is take the chill off the filling without really warming the pie. It’s worth the time to do it if you can.

Consider adding JJ’s to your pantry. They keep for a couple of months just fine. Considering you can buy these locally for a buck, they are an excellent little something to have on hand.