Jim Sikes: October classes feature dishes that taste great and are easy to prepare

Yummy in your Tummy. That was the subject of our classes in October. Sounds like a good idea to me. Worked for a group of 40 of us.

The idea was to take a close look at a few recipes that resulted in some dishes that simply tasted great and proved easy to make. That’s exactly what we did. Real indulgence.

In one of the sessions, my friend Stacey Wallace was a part of the group. She writes about her travels and restaurant visits and is learning about cooking. She was a great participant. Asked excellent questions and ate with the best of us.

The first dish we looked at was a classic French “taste good.” Poulet au Vinaigre – Chicken with Vinegar. Wait a minute – vinegar? Really? How’s that going to work?

First, a big feature of this dish is crisp chicken skin. We used thighs, and they worked so well. The skin was deeply colored and as crisp as a potato chip. The tricks are a sizzling fry and to keep the skin dry.

We made our sauce that had a touch of red wine vinegar for richness. The major players are stock and wine. The thighs went on top and then baked. The result was pure joy. So good and the finest crisp skin.

We had a special mac and cheese. Our pasta was rice-shaped orzo. Our sauce had sharp white cheddar. Other ingredients included onions, garlic and bacon. Cream gave us the liquid we needed. Baking produced a dish that was truly yummy. The texture was so interesting. We didn’t want to stop eating.

One class member announced that she turned down an extra portion of chicken to save room for more baked orzo. She was all smiles.

Beef short ribs came next. This is a beautiful cut that is easier to find these days. Publix and Wright’s Market regularly have them available. We used what’s called a flanken cut. The ribs are cut across the bones rather than lengthwise. Very meaty and easy to eat.

Cooking low and slow for several hours results in a wonderful dish. Serving with rice is a perfect way to enjoy. Noodles or potatoes work, too. We served some crusty French bread with ours.

There was an extra dish hiding in our short ribs. We added plenty of onions and used veggie stock rather than adding other vegetables. We upped the beef stock too. After finishing the short ribs, there’s a killer rich French onion soup waiting to be served. The chef claimed that for later in the week. Yum.

Our last two dishes were served together. Luscious mashed potatoes were the side. Cream cheese gave them a wonderful mouthfeel. A touch of whole grain Dijon added a mystery kick we really enjoyed.

The main course featured pork tenderloin. This one was based on a traditional Swiss dish using veal. There was a mushroom sauce with white wine and cream seasoned with rosemary.

For service, we plated a ring of potatoes with a pair of pork medallions and lots of the sauce. A trio of grape tomatoes and a sprig of rosemary gave us a holiday season idea.

These dishes are easy to make and look good too. Truly Yummy in your Tummy.

In November, we are working with egg dishes. An Italian classic and another from the U.K. A great one from New Orleans. Plus a scrambled egg, fried egg and omelet session – French vs. American. We start early in November and finish before Thanksgiving week. Class dates are already posted at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.