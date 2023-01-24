Jim Sikes: Pizza anyone? National pizza days start Feb. 9

There are enough “national food days” to fill several calendars. Many of them are extra real and have a history. Others have more of vague pedigree. Created as an expansion of what’s been around for some time.

When it comes to pizza days, there are several. The leader of the pack is likely National Pizza Day celebrated on Feb. 9. It’s also known as World Pizza Day. Sounds like a pretty big deal.

Close by in March, here comes Pi Day. 3/14 of course. Pizza works, but so does apple pie. Sort of a convenient coincidence.

Really soon, on April 5, there’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day. Deep dish is a creation. So, we might as well have a holiday born of happen-stance. Chicago is credited as the homeplace of the “deep dish.” A pizza in name only. Unlike traditional pizza, the version is thick, rich and full of topping, sauce and cheese. It’s not quick either. A deep dish may spend half an hour in the oven.

On the third Friday in May, along comes National Pizza Party Day. Not a bad idea. Pizza has become a part of many languages just like it is. No translation needed.

Whether you make your own, order take out, buy frozen or get delivery, friends getting together and sharing pizza is a perfect idea.

The mother of all pizza is the one called Pizza Margherita. According to the Wikipedia team, “In June 1889 the pizzaiolo Raffaele Esposito, Pizzeria Brandi’s chef, invented a dish called “Pizza Margherita” in honor of the Queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy, and the Italian unification, since the toppings are tomato (red), mozzarella (white) and basil (green), ingredients inspired by the colors of the national flag.”

That’s it. Tomato, cheese and a touch of basil. Pure beauty and flavor. It’s the one I order first from a restaurant for the first time. If they get it right or close to it, then I’ll give a different one a try. June 11 is the official celebration date.

If you want another pure pizza, give a cheese pizza a go on Sept. 5. That’s the national day.

The Pizza Hut company is given credit for inventing National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20. This simple combination is one of the most popular versions around. It’s ordered worldwide. Pepperoni and margherita come in at the top of the list in lots of places.

Wait a couple of weeks and you’ll find out that October is National Pizza Month. That’s right. All month long. There are easily enough options to have a different one every day.

If you are a sausage fan, Oct. 11 is set aside as National Sausage Pizza Day. Much better product is offered at most places now. You can get a combination of several meats with sausage and pepperoni leading the way.

Oct. 25 is known as World Pizza Maker’s Day. This points to the art of pizza making. “It’s the dough.” The combination of the right flour, yeast and water are the pizza.

If you want true Italian wood-fired pizza, they are available directly from Talia di Napoli. They ship to us right here in Auburn/Opelika. Frozen and safely packed, their offerings are the real thing. Affordable and delivered. Try the artichoke and also the tartufina pizzas. Perfect dough and flavorful toppings. Cooks in 11 minutes.

To wind out the year, Nov. 12 brings us National Pizza with Everything except Anchovies Day. If you are a toppings fan, it’s time to get several and entertain some friends with your favorite.

That’s a year of pizza and you can begin on Feb. 9. You can bet I am.