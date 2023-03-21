There is hardly a more popular fish than salmon. It has a beautiful color. It's easy to eat and prepare.

There are so many ways to make it work for us. For our classes in March, I developed a dozen recipes for preparing salmon. Too bad we had time for only five.

As with most of our classes, I wanted to use things class members could go to a local store and get that week. In the case of salmon, this fish is regularly available at Kroger and Publix. There are usually whole sides ready for us. I called ahead each time to make sure.

Due to my mobility issues, I often use delivery to buy many things. In the case of my salmon purchases – 11 sides total – I made sure the salmon was ready for the shopper. Communicate with your shoppers and they will work for you

A side of salmon was necessary for every class. Eight people and five dishes each took lots of salmon. Plus the class saw how to cut portions and deal with the skin. We scaled ours as well.

Our first dish was one I call salmon belly pudding. It used the thin, fatty part of the salmon that some of us consider the best. It was sort of like a quiche but softer. Luxurious and smooth as velvet. Gosh, this was good and so easy to make

A soup came next. Salmon in broth. A stock from bones was the base. Lobster and clam bases for flavor. Bright seasonings like garlic, green onion, ginger, parsley, and a few red pepper flakes. Tomato and papaya went in. Of course, small cubes of salmon at the end, off the heat. This was so tasty and just as light at the same time.

Salmon loin – the beautiful center of the side – was next. Most stores will cut this for you. This time we left the skin on. We pulled the back of our knife along the skin to remove the oil and water from it. This results in a very crisp skin when prepared. Really flavorful and pleasing.

We seasoned the salmon flesh with Goya Sazon. The little orange packets are in the ethnic food sections of our local stores. This makes for a beautiful color with a delicate flavor. A squeeze of lime added just the right touch.

For the fourth dish, we cut thin pieces of salmon. They were laid over lemon slices and seasoned with salt and dill. Butter on top and baked for five minutes. Wow. Tender and moist. Hard to stop eating. It was as good as it was easy.

It was time to bring our meal to an end. We used a bias cut of salmon. This makes a slightly thinner piece that is wider than a regular filet slice. Tony’s was used to season this one. After a quick sauté, the hot salmon was topped with pepper jelly from Maggie’s Farm, like we tasted last year.

The kick from Tony’s and the sweet heat of pepper jelly were really good together. In fact, it was hard to stop eating.

Most classes had seconds. I saw a third portion go to Steve and Chris. I’d be getting more. We talked about other ways to use salmon we didn’t get to in class. Mix it with warm rice studded with dried fruit. Salmon will cook in the heat from the rice – salmon jeweled rice. Hard to beat a salmon BLT with spicy pickles. The list keeps going.

So many ways to prepare salmon. Looks like it’s time to get going.