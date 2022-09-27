Jim Sikes: September classes prepared shrimp in several ways

In September, we explored various shrimp dishes in our cooking classes. We prepared shrimp in several fun ways. There are various types of shrimp available to us. Most fall into varieties known as white, gray or brown. They all turn pink when cooked.

The other main variety is red shrimp. We see both Royal Reds and Argentinian Reds. The latter is more common here. They are red before cooking. Both shells and body have a red tint or markings. These become more intense after cooking. The flesh is sweeter and softer than the ones above. They also cook quicker.

Most all the shrimp we buy are frozen or have been frozen. Fresh shrimp this far from the Gulf are uncommon. Due to living in deeper water, reds are processed and frozen on the boat.

The first dish we prepared was ceviche made using red shrimp. The shrimp looked so good with all the green cucumbers, avocadoes and herbs plus red peppers. When I asked the classes, the majority of people had not made or even eaten real ceviche.

Ceviche is often uncooked fish and shellfish. That is, not cooked by heat. The firming of the flesh is done by citrus juice. In our case, this was lime juice and zest. We went one step further and put our red shrimp in seasoned water that had been boiling. Just for half a minute. This addressed surface bacteria issues. The lime juice handled the rest as the mixture sat for three hours in the fridge.

The ceviche looked as light and flavorful as it tasted. What a refreshing experience. When served in a martini glass, it’s a visual delight as well. We sure enjoyed ours. Every last drop.

Next, we violated a common rule of not serving shellfish and cheese together. We butterflied gray shrimp and filled the backs with a thick sauce containing both Parmesan and Monterrey Jack cheeses. Seven minutes in the oven turned these shrimp into very tasty morsels. What a great first course and so easy.

The third dish we made got its start in the De Jongue Hotel in Chicago some 100 years ago. It uses Sherry as a seasoning. This was an often-used addition to shellfish that has fallen out of popularity. It’s the flavor that makes Newberg sauce so good.

Anyway, we made a stuffing using breadcrumbs and butter spiked with herbs and Sherry. These spent just a short time in the oven to finish cooking. These can be served as a first course or a main dish. Asparagus and rice make perfect sides.

An old New Orleans offering came next. Shrimp Victoria. Gosh this is a luscious dish. As we talked about in class, it has butter, half & half and heavy cream. To add some richness, sour cream goes in at the end. Yes, there are mushrooms in the dish, but they sit in the background. The shrimp are the stars. Their sweetness and tender chew are so good.

This is not a hot or really spicy dish. A touch of basil and parsley was it in ours. We used the traditional method found at Brennan’s. Serve it over rice. It’s true Creole cooking at a fine level.

We finished our shrimp feast with a Spanish dish calling for red shrimp. It features spinach, along with plenty of green onions and garlic. There’s a mound of fresh croutons on top. Fruity olive plays a big role, too.

Shrimp were so much fun and filled us with delight. “Yummy in your Tummy” is our theme in October. Come join us.