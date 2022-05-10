Jim Sikes: Shrimp deserves at least a weeklong celebration

This week holds National Shrimp Day. May 10 is the exact day that formally recognizes this hallowed shellfish. It’s always been my approach that several days ought to be allowed for any worthy celebration.

If shrimp can’t be crowned as deserving, the fabric of time might warp as we watch. Simply one of America’s favorites. In some form, popular worldwide.

Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood, and we relegate only one day to celebrate this delicious feast. At least add a few days around the “main” one to make a proper fete for shrimp.

Here’s a good one shrimp fans. We use the word prawn loosely to describe any large shrimp, sometimes known as jumbo shrimp. That outstanding oxymoron. Some countries use the word prawn exclusively for all shrimp. Technically, they are two separate but closely-related critters. Details aren’t for us regular folks.

Preparing shrimp for consumption sometimes involves removing the head, shell, tail and sand vein. Lots are farmed raised. Still there are plenty actually fished for. Various sizes and conditions are available. Most are frozen or have been so before thawing and sold to us. Few are available fresh.

There are many ways to cook shrimp. In fact, most every method works pretty well.

You can bake and broil, sauté and fry, simply boil or immersion circulate; thankfully grill, too. Except for that circulator, all cooking times are short. Really quick. Shrimp are delicate. They are at their best when not overcooked.

Believe it or not, shrimp are a health food. Shrimp is low in calories and high in that omega-3 stuff. High in calcium, iodine and protein levels. Sure, shrimp is high in cholesterol – the kind that does not have a direct impact on plasma cholesterol. Source—WebMD and The Inside Tracker. And shrimp is also considered good for the circulatory system.

Wow. All shrimp gets is one lousy day? Ya gotta be kidding. Worth a week in my book—at the least. There’s no better way to keep the celebration going than to enjoy cooking them. And in fun ways. Might as well look at a few.

My thoughts naturally turn to New Orleans when I think of food. Some dishes made with shrimp—jambalaya. Creole. Often gumbo. Etouffée. Barbeque shrimp. Remoulade often served with fried green tomatoes. Shrimp boil. Plus a spicy Shrimp New Orleans served over rice.

Fried shrimp, plus made into a po-boy. Crisp French bread “fully dressed” in the New Orleans tradition with mayo, lettuce and tomato and filled with so many shrimp that they will barely fit into it!

The low country of Charleston and Savannah brings us Shrimp and Grits with all manner of variations.

The Chicago specialty, Shrimp DeJongue, has its place in American gastronomy. Basically it’s a baking dish containing shrimp blanketed with a garlic-laden cream sauce spiked with Sherry and topped with breadcrumbs before being browned in the oven. Simple and luscious.

Go west and we find that a California miner likely gave birth to the red-sauce oyster cocktail. Then it was made with shrimp. Featured at the Golden Gate Hotel in Las Vegas. It was boiled shrimp served in a tulip-shaped glass with a spicy red sauce. On the menu in 1959 – Shrimp Cocktail 50 cents. Considered quite sophisticated.

Shrimp, scampi style is a popular Italian favorite. Garlic again plus lemon, parsley and pasta.

Make shrimp at home, enjoy them at a restaurant or get them delivered. Some friends might invite you over to share some or bring you as a treat. No matter, shrimp are sure worthy of year-round celebration. Don’t skimp on the shrimp.

