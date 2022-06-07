Jim Sikes: SIP Café and Wine Room deserves attention

Downtown West Point has a new restaurant and full bar. SIP Café and Wine Room.

SIP’s been open a few weeks now and is quickly gaining in popularity. Its 708 3rd Ave. location makes SIP is an easy-to-get-to spot. A nearby loading zone make accessibility easy.

The owners of SIP are Jamie and Tiffany Welch. Last fall they made the decision to relocate from Atlanta to West Point. They had 25-year-plus careers and were ready to give restaurant and food service a try. Seemed to them that engineering and risk management were the proper background to make this new venture the way to go.

My first contact with Tiffany was a message in December about the restaurant she and her husband were planning to open in West Point. (Yikes, West Point I thought.) She was seeking assistance with staffing and perhaps other consulting. Wine tastings came up. Sure. I help folks with food service issues any time I can.

We talked a little, and I heard the enthusiasm in her voice. Her venture was well thought out. A sound concept with solid backing. Plus she was willing to listen. She still is. When I asked Tiffany about something she was really proud of at this point, she didn’t hesitate. “Bringing 20 jobs to West Point.”

Finding a head chef who shares your vision is tough. In this job market, close to impossible. Candidates have their choice of spots. Finding the right fit is the challenge.

Tiffany seems to have found her chef in Adam Beckel. Adam is no stranger to this area. Some of his 25 years in the food business has been spent in Auburn-Opelika. Even though he grew up in New York State, he has family ties in the Mississippi Delta that brought him south. His New England culinary education stood him well here. Most recently, he was at The Depot in Auburn. Adam and his family are living in Opelika.

Aimee and I have had several offerings at SIP. All late lunch. Since the hours are 11 – 2 EDT, it fits perfectly. Dinner is served 5 – 9. Closed on Mondays. There’s a full bar. The wine selections are growing. According to Tiffany, soon some vendors will be having tastings for her guests. Sounds like a perfect opportunity.

Back to the food. SIP’s menu is still settling in. Adam and Tiffany are reacting to their customers’ suggestions. Trying to provide cuisine popular to all. Dishes missing from other nearby restaurants. Sure is what we had. Ours have been totally “ask-the-chef” dishes. Mighty tasty and well-constructed. Artfully presented too.

A pork appetizer was a surprise. Not too many of those. Tender was the game with a touch of Thai chili sauce. Sweet potatoes served alongside spicy chicken skewers – nicely balanced pairing. Two or three appetizers make a fine lunch.

Charcuterie platters are popular these days. Mostly bought with little thought. Not the one at SIP. Full of tasty surprises. A large salad had a similar interest level. These two dishes were a meal for us.

We tried the fish special. There’s one every day. Ours was barramundi. You don’t see that down-under fish very often here. The assortment of veggies was very interesting. Especially the corn. The edible flowers were a nice touch.

Adam suggested we try the skirt steak plate. I’ve found paying attention to the chef is a smart idea. Gosh this was an attractive dish. Medium rare goodness. The grits hit the spot. Good together. An in-house dessert menu is expanding, too.

SIP Café and Wine Room in downtown West Point deserves attention. Good, interesting food and a developing wine list. A calm, attractive setting with a separate room for parties. A fine opportunity.

SIP is open for Father’s Day at 11. Reservations are accepted.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.