Jim Sikes: ‘Snacks galore can be created in no time’

It’s so often the case when I find that I’ve reached the “dinner blockade.”

Maybe I planned ahead, and it didn’t work out. More likely there wasn’t one. There’s nothing to cook really. Well, that’s not frozen. Plus you don’t see something already made. Even something that can be repurposed is hiding.

I don’t drive. “Running” somewhere is not an option. Delivery takes one to two hours in many cases. Instacart is my weekly, or even more often, friend. Regular store pickup may need a four4-hour window. Plus the pickers leave lots to be desired. The concept of no waiting isn’t exactly true.

Snacks or appetizers can be your fallback position. When you totally embrace the concept, this can be your first choice. It’s not leftovers really. Something created from items on hand.

Take a look in the fridge again. There’re likely candidates.

How about dips? Probably some in there. If not, there’s sour cream or yogurt. A mighty quick dip is at hand. Spreads are a dip in another form.

Cream cheese is a true savior. In fact, a few cheeses need to always be available.

Surely there’s mayo and Dijon. If you’ve got pepper jelly, you’re in business. Simple preserves are a start. Pickles. Also olives. Maybe a jar of giardiniera. There’s a meal already.

Before you look at prepared foods, take a quick turn to the pantry, cabinets or shelves. Surely there are chips, toasts, nuts or crackers. With those, there are snacks galore. Most of us have bread around. Make little sandwiches. Fun.

Gosh we’ve found lots of snacks – substantial ones. Several meals can be made from them.

That pantry has canned tuna. Could be sardines in there. Meats or spreads. Of course, a little soup. Tomatoes and sauces.

Veggies. Lots of them. Beans count. Artichokes – a can somewhere. Maybe fruit. Absolutely some pasta. Rice. Don’t forget popcorn.

Wow, look at what’s in there when we say, “There’s nothing to eat.” All of us do it.

Go back to the fridge. Maybe there’s some roast beef, ham or steak. How about a little chicken? Cured meats like some salami or pepperoni. Gee, there’s substance for all sorts of snacks right there.

What about breakfast sausage or bacon? Yes bacon, the ultimate “makes-everything-better” addition. Don’t forget eggs.

There’s likely a produce drawer or keeper of some sort. Good things in there. Veggies and fruit. Celery or peppers. An apple. Keeps a long time. Maybe grapes.

There’s a freezer attached. Wonders are resting in there. Shrimp – thaw in a blink of an eye. Maybe a few prepared apps like spring rolls. Bake and ready. Could be those little filo cups. All part of the snack inventory. Could be a week’s worth of meals right there. Plus pizza.

If you have another fridge of freezer, no telling what there is in store. Same is true for dry storage. Hint – make a list of what’s in the big freezer. Keep it up to date. Shop from the list. How easy is that?

All of this tells us we have a small grocery market at home. There’s a shopping cart full of treasures in our houses. Snacks galore can be created in no time. A sure winner with kids around.

When the “dinner blockade” shows its ugly head, you can win every time. Sure, a meal plan helps, but you’ve got an army of snacks that will win the battle of what’s for dinner. Lunch too. Don’t throw up your hands. Fill them with things you already have right there around you.