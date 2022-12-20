Jim Sikes: Some dishes to consider between Christmas and New Year's

That special time is almost here—the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It’s a time known by some as “dead week.” Folks in retail are killed by it. Sales and returns.

Some people travel to visit or get home from visiting. Some both. Others avoid both. Sports, especially football, enter into the picture.

There are those traditional folks for whom Christmas begins on Dec. 25 and lasts for 10 days. Until the three kings arrive. Some will be ending the Hanukkah celebration. Don’t forget Festivus!

“Everybody’s got to eat” is a phrase often heard when nothing seems appropriate for food. A big holiday has passed and too much food was required by all. Most of us have New Year’s Day food planned. What we don’t have figured out is the fare for those days in between.

Let’s take a look some options. What are some go-to candidates? Some special dishes and simple ones too. Those that may not be so rich. Ones that don’t contain what you’ve had the past week or so. Tired of turkey, ham or anything you’ve had enough of.

Those items and events help shape the menu for the week. The food plan. Avoiding leftovers is the center of it for many. Not having the same dishes is just as important.

Some of us have out-of-town company. We treat them. At Jimmy’s, we were busy with those guests. Shrimp & grits plus crab cakes filled the tables. Oyster po-boys, too. Gumbo and bread pudding everywhere.

Italian dishes are popular with some. Eggplant Parmigiano and lasagne top the list. Pizza is as American as Italian. We have plenty of Mexican restaurants to give us a taste of something different. There’s barbecue as well. Chinese restaurants are traditionally open on Christmas and New Year’s days.

Another part of the food plan is dishes to make. Maybe there’s something you always have at that time. Some people have a “tetrazzini” after Christmas. Pasta with turkey, chicken or ham. Chili is a favorite for others.

If you run short of ideas or time is limited, never forget eggs. A frittata is a perfect place for leftovers. Fried or boiled eggs are a nice addition. Scrambled eggs are so good for lunch or a late supper.

This week spurs vacations for some. Beaches, cruises and ski slopes are at the top of the list for those who travel. Theme parks are popular. Maybe there’s a special show or concert to experience.

Staycations are a perfect option. They are a great way to avoid crowds and still have something special. For those with a second home, go and enjoy. A few days there can be unexpected fun.

Then there are those nagging resolutions. It sure is easier to make and keep monthly ones. Try it. You might like it. Likely 12 times as easy to keep.

Some of us belong to clubs. There are activities and programs to think about. It’s a good time to plan and maybe begin work on home projects. Remodeling or just a little paint. Landscaping—maybe add a tree or simply a plant.

For many there are sports to plan to watch. That’s an important grid to get right. Maybe work in a recording or two. Don’t forget to use the extend time option.

Looks like we need this to be a 14-day week.

No matter what you do, make sure to take to time to be thankful.