Likely we’ve all been a victim of sameness. In fact some years ago I said, “Very few of us can say with authority that we are not in a food rut. We tend to eat what we like on a regular schedule and shy away from most anything new.”

Dictionaries say it simply – “someone’s behavior remains the same, especially when it is boring or annoying: most people just keep on doing the same old, same old every day.”

That’s it. Ruts, same old and the like are boring. Many don’t realize how much this drags them down. Some people say they don’t care about food. They eat out of necessity rather than enjoyment. Gosh, how disappointing.

I’m not guilty of food ruts anymore. I have found ways to make sameness into variety. And that into enjoyment.

If you are a regular reader, you know I often say that I believe in food adventures. Have a theme and work it out. Make a pretend trip – one of those staycations. Or simply have food from another cuisine for a weekend.

Go global. Have an Italian visit. Something like this will force you out of that food rut. Even share the task of looking at the geography of the country. Learn about the place you are visiting.

Our food classes in April are titled “Where West Meets East.” We are looking at common foods found in parts of western Asia. Countries like Turkey, Syria and Armenia.

In my discussions with class members, I talk about the geography of the dishes we are making. The people too. New places open our minds and our palates. Goodbye sameness.

Studying this region has been fun. I knew about the food already. But I didn’t know enough about the region. I know so much more now. That’s a departure from sameness too.

A way to help with is to celebrate every holiday you can find. April Fools’ Day. Ground Hog Day. Remember the sisters on Andy Griffith that made elixir for Otis? It was for special occasions only. Like national potato week. That’s the one that did him in.

Seriously – celebrate Chinese New Year and other international holidays. Most every week has an awareness theme. There are plenty to go around. There’s a whole set of “national days.” No shortage of same old breakers.

Delivery service from restaurants and stores makes for a great vehicle to veer from sameness. Instead of falling into not wanting to make the same thing, order something else.

Due to mobility issues, I regularly get grocery delivery. Here in two hours. Order online and your food gets home right after you do. Yes, they have kits of ingredients and prepared food too. Have something else tonight.

Be careful because food ruts cause disinterest. And that can lead to binges and temptations that are rarely good for us. Boom, here come more processed foods and fast-food attacks. Drive up windows are easy, but are bastions of sameness and poor food choices. Stay the course for goodness.

Enjoy eating out? Trying a new restaurant is always fun and can be a prefect rut-buster. Short of food ideas? There are plenty of food shows on TV, plus lots of websites.

Want to beat same old? Make a list of dishes you like and want to make. Work the list and be sure to have them. Then keep that list growing.

Use some of these ideas to get out of your food ruts. Put same old away. You might be surprised at the good times you will have. Food too.