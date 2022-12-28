Jim Sikes: Special cookies for final dish of 2022

Christmas is full of special treats – eats and others. As I finish this column it’s the second day of Christmas and Boxing Day. Pretty appropriate for the last touches of my final column of the year.

Last week I wrote about dishes to make between now and New Year’s. These today are just a few ideas about an extra sweet or two. Somehow there are never enough of those.

What a treat we had a few days ago. It was an in-person visit from our friend April McDonald. We hadn’t gotten together in a long time. She is teaching voice again from home now and loving it. Tells us she is working with Opelika High drama students.

By serendipity I had answered a Facebook food question April posted to my friend Harry Greenlee. I chimed in with my two cent’ worth. Sort of setting the record straight on basic supermarket mushrooms.

Since then, April has asked me a few food questions and I’ve tried to help.

I had a request for desserts this December. “Red Velvet cake or something like that.” I shied away from that one from Cherie Hall. No way I can do better than a family favorite version or that perfect one from a church or community cookbook.

When April visited, she brought us great joy. In a note later, she referred to it as “yacking.” Warm personal words were what they were. We enjoyed every minute.

Treats too? Absolutely. April had a plate of sweet tastes. Cookies and macaroons. Jewish macaroons you find in New York are their own special monsters. Gosh I miss those. A whole afternoon of delight. Her question to me was about was about dipping chocolate from ones she was making. Seems to have worked. The ones she brought us were manageable and so tasty.

The true cookies on the plate came from her “Grammie.” Called simply sugar cookies. Often these are some of the best. We were touched by this personal generosity. Subsequently, I asked April if I could share them with you. Her answer – of course!

These contain both regular and powdered sugar. Butter and veggie oil. Cream a cup of each together and add 2 eggs plus a teaspoon of vanilla and mix again. In another bowl goes 5 cups of flour and gets mixed with a teaspoon each of salt, baking soda and cream of tartar. Put both together to form a dough. Scoop into balls and flatten. Bake at 350˚ for 12 to 15 minutes.

There you have it. A personal family favorite. Tweaked over the years. Always good. A gift from the heart.

My mother, Claire, had a favorite. Potato chip cookies! They were really good and quite different. They used a dough made with flour, sugar and butter. Vanilla and powdered sugar just like April’s. The addition was crushed potato chips. Regular plain ones. They were flattened and baked at 300˚ for 18 to 20 minutes. These were a touch thin.

Special? Of course, they were. Had her love baked in every bite. Sure wish I had some right now.

January is a perfect time to get out a family favorite cookie recipe and make up a batch. Put you own touch on them. Then pass them on. Make sure your family members have the recipes.

More about a family cookbook later this month. I received one this month from another family. I look forward to reading and making some things. The family will come alive to me thanks to the work of a dedicated family grand-mére.