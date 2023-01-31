Jim Sikes: ‘Super Bowl Lagniappe will add interest to your party’

“Just a little extra. Like a baker’s dozen.” Stop! That’s not exactly what it means. You go to the bakery and buy a dozen rolls. Out of generosity, the baker gives you an extra roll. Thirteen instead of 12. The baker’s dozen.

Lagniappe – pronounced as a French word. Lan-yap. It means something extra you have received. Usually for free. Most every time the “little extra” is not more of the same. It’s a special addition. Like the baker adding a little cup special butter or fruit preserves to the bag of rolls.

For the super bowl party, I am proposing a dish that’s a little something extra and not truly more of the same.

Right up front, the first dish is not my creation. It was inspired by some Louisiana friends. Then I added some twists.

We are not adding just another dip, but a special one for the occasion. Something with a little extra. First off, it has bacon in it. How bad can it be? A little green pepper, onion, and garlic. Cream cheese, sour cream, and mayo plus some Jack cheese. Salt, jalapeno, Tony’s and Tabasco. Use your favorite hot sauce instead.

The magic – corn. I like fresh or frozen.

Another road to follow with corn dip is to use a curry-type approach to the seasoning. Turmeric, cumin, coriander, and red pepper flakes. I added small wedges of cooked sweet potato and tomato for interest. Instead of green onion tops for the first, chopped cilantro went on top of the curry corn at service.

For dipping, tortilla chips are perfect. Get nice big ones. Even those scoops. Use like they are or make them special using this little trick.

Heat your oven to 350˚ - convection if you have it. Spread your chips out on a sheet pan. Warm them in the oven for just 5 minutes. They’ll get a touch toasty is all. Sort of brings them back to life.

For a little something extra, sprinkle the chips with your favorite chili powder or seasoning. While the chips are warming, they will pick up flavor of their own. In fact, good enough to serve as is.

If you are big on salsa, put out your favorite. Make sure it is very cold. The contrast between the hot chips and icy salsa makes for a fine experience. Remember cooked salsas hold better than raw pico de gallo for this sort of application.

Here’s how all this corn creation goes together. Sauté 4 slices of chopped bacon until crispy and set aside. In the drippings, cook 1 cup of chopped green or red pepper with ½ cup of red onion and two cloves of minced garlic. Stir in 2 cups of corn and heat through. Remove from heat and season as listed above. Be generous.

Mix an 8-ounce block of softened cream cheese with a ¾ cup of sour cream and ½ cup of mayo. Blend in half the cheese. Combine that with the cooled corn mixture.

Ladle this combination into a 1½ -quart baking dish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake at 350˚ for 25 to 30 minutes. It should be lightly browned and bubbly. Top with the cooked bacon and sliced green onion tops. Serve with the tortilla chips.

Use my alternate seasoning and ingredients if you like. You can also not add the cheese mixture and use the cooked corn as a side. Baking not required.

In any case, some super bowl lagniappe will add interest to your party or any other table throughout the year. Think Mardi Gras. It’s coming soon.