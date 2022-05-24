Jim Sikes: The basic sauces make us better cooks

Our classes in May explored basic sauces. What’s known as the Classic Mother Sauces. Sure, they are a little trouble to make – very little. And they take a little time, too. It’s a wonder why we don’t use the entire bevy of these sauces. They “kick up” our cooking so much.

The basic sauces. Easy. Some things that make all of us better cooks. For lots of my classes, and especially this one, the pros come out. Chefs and real food-knowledge folks.

The real cooks know how important this is. “Oh I can do those,” is not the answer. “Show me more,” is it. As one of those pros said in a class, “I’ve never seen that one before. That’s really good.”

The first is béchamel. Sometimes called white sauce. It’s really simple. Flour and butter warmed together form a roux. We mix in milk. Heated and stirred it becomes a thick sauce. Usually this basic sauce is seasoned a bit.

The good thing is that so many other sauces come from béchamel. It is the basis of mac and cheese. Add cheese to the béchamel and it becomes Mornay. Mix with the pasta and you’ve a great dish. Put it over bread for rarebit. So on. Many things come from this basic and easy sauce.

We made a Croque Monsieur – a French ham and cheese. Mornay is put on top and baked. Quite simply one of the best sandwiches ever. Then we added some Dijon mustard to our béchamel and warmed chicken in it. That sauce is Robert (Row-bear).

Another sauce from béchamel was Allemande. Add lemon, cream plus an egg yolk. This one turns heads. It’s bright and delicious.

Velouté is just as easy, but we don’t approach it. It’s just béchamel made with stock rather than milk. Grandma understood this. She had fat from cooking. Tossed in flour, often added salt and pepper, then stirred it until its browned a bit. Mix in some liquid from cooking and she had velouté. Use milk and it was béchamel.

Grandma’s gravy. She knew. Sometimes white and other times brown. They made meat, veggies or just biscuits so much better. And it came from simple things she already had.

The third sauce is Espagnole. It is a fine brown sauce. All that happens is veggies, tomato and herbs are sautéed and then flour goes in. Ah ha. A roux. For the liquid, you use beef stock. The veggies are strained out and a gravy results.

It’s that easy. If you cook it down by half, you’ll have demi-glace.

To taste our velouté, we simmered cooked beef patties. Best pot roast gravy ever.

The fourth mother sauce is tomato. The classic is made with a roux just like the others. Nice thing with this is that it’s finished in the oven. You can go away. We simmered another beef patty to taste this sauce. Wow is it powerful.

Just to compare, we tasted our favorite marinara too. Both are good. Sweet and rich. Each has its own place.

After four sauces thickened with a roux, we came to those using egg. Hollandaise and mayonnaise. The first uses melted butter. The other simply oil. The egg and seasonings as basically the same. Those sauces are used on so many things.

Then we talked about sweet and sour sauces. Most popular to lots of us is barbecue. Make it or buy in a bottle. We also reviewed lots of other bottled sauces.

Fun? You bet. Lot of great flavors and so easy to make. Absolutely worth it.

Italian dishes in June. Come join us.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.