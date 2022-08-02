Jim Sikes: The concept of barely touched is spot on during summer

A restaurant at the top of my list of favorites is Le Bernardin in NYC. This is a magical place that never fails to amaze. My column this week is not about the restaurant, but I promise to write about it soon. Just in time for fall visits.

The main dinner menu features four courses. I am borrowing the name of one for my column. Besides dessert, you will find three concepts: Almost Raw, Barely Touched and Lightly Cooked. Simple. Exquisite.

In the heat of the summer, we love uncooked meals or as close as we can get. No heat in house or in us. The concept of barely touched is spot on. Even more so than almost raw. Much more versatile.

Totally uncooked meals are difficult. Oysters on the half shell qualifies if you don’t have crackers. Picky but true. That’s why I like barely touched. Crackers fit. Ditto for bread you bought.

With these parameters in mind, let’s look at some hot weather hits.

Salads. So many fit the bill. Tossed, mixed and chopped offer lots of options. Add fancy composed salads and there’s almost endless variety.

A real treat for us is panzanella. When we have an abundance of tomatoes, this is a dish we have. It’s really a bread salad! Such a fun and varied dish.

Another salad is the well-known Caprese. Tomato and fresh mozzarella, plus basil and olive oil. A touch of salt and pepper. Too bad no real fresh mozz in these parts. Put these on French bread or a pre-made base and you have pizza Margherita.

Since barely touched is the theme, I declared previously cooked food like canned tuna OK. Tuna salad. Maybe egg salad. If they are OK, then there’s Niçoise salad. What a feast and truly barely touched.

Allow canned tuna again and make the fine sandwich Pan Bagnat. This classic southern French tuna sandwich is quite special and can contain all sorts of goodies. Or for that matter not too many other than quality tuna packed in oil. The key ingredient.

For a recent lunch, we had a real feast. Fresh sweet figs from the tree outside. Oil-cured olives. Four pepper goat cheese crottin. Fresh fragrant olive oil. Simple white Burgundy. A few Italian olive crackers. Gosh that sure fit the bill.

Wraps are OK too. Substitute at will. Enjoy something you can hold in your hand. Many times a soup can be made from sandwich fixings. Veggies are perfect in both of them.

Hummus works. The beans were cooked when they were processed. You or the maker put it together. Maybe a few olives and olive oil. Some of those veggies we just talked about. Cucumbers. Artichokes. Tomatoes. Simple bread.

Avocadoes are so good and have wonderful fat. Use as a sandwich spread or make guacamole.

Aimee asked for a special sandwich just last week. I was working on this column at that time. I figured I’d make one that would be just right. Slices of 12-grain bread, toasted. Butter and Dijon as spreads. Slices of muenster. Thin strips of prosciutto.

Then I chose fruit. I used slices of tangerines and peaches. The peaches were cut long and vertical. Plus fig halves. This combination was spot on.

The list of cold and room temperature dishes and ingredients is a long one. Nice thing is that these things fit the concept of barely touched. Fine hot weather food that’s guaranteed to please—Asian Inspired Salad, Tapenade Artichoke, Guacamole Creole Time and Amaretto Sour Cream or cream cheese, plus fruit like strawberries.