Jim Sikes: These Pepin books are must reads for any foodie

Jacques Pepin. What a legend. What a talent. Impeccable technique. Tremendous knowledge. He’s on Food TV with no games or contests. He simply shows us how it’s done. Excellent presenter.

As Chef Pepin says, “I’m very old. I’m going to be 97 in 10 years.” Shows no signs of slowing down. He published a book, “Quick and Simple,” in the fall of 2020. Just did it again, “Art of the Chicken,” this fall.

He also continues to release internet clips every week or so. And he is the culinary director for Oceania cruise lines. He hosted an 11-day culinary discovery tour earlier this year. On board with guests and leading the kitchen brigade.

Wow. People say to me, “You sure are busy. I thought you retired.” I am busy. Sometimes I think too much so. Then I remember what Jacques Pepin said when asked about retiring. “Retire from what? Retire from doing what I love? Retire from cooking?” A simple yet resounding “no.”

He writes and paints. There’s another book coming next year. Teaches for Food and Wine Magazine. And visits with his daughter, Claudine and granddaughter, Shorey. They sneak on TV with him. Enjoys good food and wine. Works for me.

Thanks to my friend, Paul Ciavarelli, I have a copy of “Quick and Simple” from nearly two years ago. It’s really a practical book. I’ve read it and then gone back to specific recipes to see what he suggests we do. I’ve made several of them and used many for ideas.

A recipe is a road map with directions. Follow it exactly the first time. If it’s from a reputable source, don’t change a thing. Otherwise you might miss something very important. Could be subtle. So don’t do something to cover it up. Make it yours later on.

This book has recipes that Pepin has developed for us to use. Make for regular everyday enjoyment. Have at family time. Not fancy. Not difficult. Simply good. That’s what I like.

Pepin makes video clips on Facebook. Five to six minutes long. They take one dish from start to finish. Raw ingredients to plated and ready to enjoy. He executes them right there. You might say, “Quick and Simple.”

There’s a new book out: “Art of the Chicken.” Pepin’s celebration of that simple bird. It’s his art first then stories followed by food and wine. It’s a rather unique approach. It’s as if we visited him at home. A sort of private tour of his artwork and where he creates it, followed by cooking with him in his kitchen. Then we toast over a simple chicken dinner. All along he tells us stories. A short question is all it takes to help steer the bus. What a time it would be.

Recently, I saw a Julia Child and Jacque Pepin TV show where each is making a roast chicken. Two different approaches. Pepin seems to be waiting for Julia to hurry up. Pepin, the chef, is much quicker than Julia, the teacher. It was great to watch them and learn.

“Art of the Chicken” gives us recipes, but not presented in regular form. Takes a bit more thinking. Reminds me of British food writer Elizabeth David. He tells us about roast and grilled chicken, pot pie, Southern fried chicken, coq au vin and more.

There are plenty of personal remembrances and stories to keep us listening for hours. We get to spend time with him that books rarely do anymore.

“Art of the Chicken” and “Quick & Simple” are must reads for any foodie. Put them on your Christmas list right now. Sixty seven days btw.

In Chef Pepin’s words, “Happy Cooking.”