Jim Sikes : We eat with our eyes

“Wow, that looks so good.” Or we say, “I bet that tastes great.” Hopefully words like this pop out when the server puts our plate in front of us. The supermarket wants us to say that when we hit the bakery, deli or produce area and see what’s in front of us.

The people, who set up the flyers we regularly see, want us to say the same things when we see what’s special this week. That was the goal of the photographer and stylists. Pictures sell food magazines.

The food section, in the paper that you are reading right now, has lots of pictures. I take one most every week.

Sometimes restaurant menus have pictures. There may be some on the walls. Websites have plenty of them. We are ordering food based on its appearance.

Seems like our eyes are important when it comes to what we eat. We are drawn by appearance to predict the taste of our food, plus how good it’s going to be.

Before smell, we are encouraged to choose or run away from our food because of its looks. Seems like taste is not that close to the front of the list sometimes. Exceptions lie with fast food that comes wrapped and bagged. To-go is similar. We don’t get to see what we get. We do get a look at pictures. Often what we get isn’t so similar to the pictures we see.

Non-food pros abound giving us their versions of expertise about what they ate. Facebook has thousands. Other places like Yelp and Trip Advisor have plenty. Many come with pictures. Once again, we are lured with our eyes.

Here’s my story. I promise I didn’t plan it. The subject for this column was not in my mind. It just happened that way.

Halloween trick or treat was a big disappointment for us this year. The children and parents in our neighborhood didn’t feel it was their responsibility to fill their own place with Halloween joy. Maybe schools or churches took kids away from where they live. If so, too bad.

Anyway, I posted those thoughts on Facebook in response to a friend’s expression of frustration about so few trick-or-treaters. She didn’t understand it. What she did have was a big supply of candy left. At least it was extra mandarins at our house. Thankfully Aimee took some to church on Sunday. Looked great with some raspberries.

My picture, the one you see here, is of a sandwich. A grilled pimento cheese. There are a few pieces of candy corn placed in and around the sandwich. I mentioned something about Halloween in the post. Of course, the implication was this was a candy corn sandwich.

Readers went wild about how bad the sandwich was. “Yuk” was a frequent comment. Many were surprised about me making such a revolting piece of food. Thankfully, one person got it. Reta expressed her surprise about how much a pimento cheese sandwich looked like candy corn.

What caused all the decrees of terrible taste from my faithful friends? Appearance did. They ate with their eyes and not their mouths. None of them took a bite of the sandwich. No smells to help out either. It was the setup.

There was an assumption that this was a sandwich made from candy corn. But it wasn’t. It just looked like it. We ate with our eyes.

So you know, it was mighty good. The warm, oozing pimento cheese and crisp warm bread were spot on. I left the garnishes behind.

Next time you see something that looks good enough to eat, make sure it passes the smell and taste test too.