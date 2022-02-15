Jim Sikes: ‘We had fun celebrating this Lunar New Year with Asian dishes’

For some reason, Lunar New Year slips up on me. It shouldn’t. I think about it at the beginning of the year. Then I forget it. The good thing is it lasts for a couple of weeks. So if you don’t remember until the last minute, it’s OK. You’ve got plenty of time to celebrate.

That was my outline this year. I almost panicked. It was toward the end of January and we hadn’t begun a celebration. I checked the date and Lunar New Year did not begin until Feb. 1. Whew, I escaped again.

There’s no better way to celebrate than with food. Most of us do it at holiday time. Food brings us together and allows us to have fun with one another. Whether it’s a Thanksgiving feast or July 4th barbecue, the result is similar. Food, fun and family. The best of times.

In Southeast Asia, Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year. If you have seen some of the older Iron Chef TV episodes, we hear about Spring Festival. That’s New Year in China. In Korea, it’s called Seollal, and in Vietnam, it’s referred to as Tết.