Jim Sikes: ‘We had fun celebrating this Lunar New Year with Asian dishes’

For some reason, Lunar New Year slips up on me. It shouldn’t. I think about it at the beginning of the year. Then I forget it. The good thing is it lasts for a couple of weeks. So if you don’t remember until the last minute, it’s OK. You’ve got plenty of time to celebrate.
That was my outline this year. I almost panicked. It was toward the end of January and we hadn’t begun a celebration. I checked the date and Lunar New Year did not begin until Feb. 1. Whew, I escaped again.
There’s no better way to celebrate than with food. Most of us do it at holiday time. Food brings us together and allows us to have fun with one another. Whether it’s a Thanksgiving feast or July 4th barbecue, the result is similar. Food, fun and family. The best of times.
In Southeast Asia, Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year. If you have seen some of the older Iron Chef TV episodes, we hear about Spring Festival. That’s New Year in China. In Korea, it’s called Seollal, and in Vietnam, it’s referred to as Tết.
There’s an animal associated with each year. It used to be on placemats in Chinese restaurants. The was a graphic showing each animal and a table to see which one each of us were born under. A fun diversion while awaiting a food order.
2022 is the year of the Tiger. A bunch of folks in these parts sure hope it’s true.
We had fun celebrating this Lunar New Year with Asian dishes. No tries at being traditional or accurate renditions of typical dishes. We used what was at hand and had fun doing it. Chicken, pork and shrimp were our central items to use. The other things varied as we had a fun celebration. Yes, I have Aimee in the kitchen with me sometime.
The first dish we made was a simple shrimp concoction using sweet red peppers. Shrimp stock was the base for the sauce with some ginger and a splash of soy for taste. Served over rice, it made an easy Sunday night dinner to start our Lunar New Year observation.
Pork tenderloin was the center next time – on the day. We had Szechuan pork using onions and peppers plus preserved black beans. Also those charred dried red peppers, so crisp they shatter when you bite one. Just the best.
Back to shrimp for the next time. Lots of garlic plus sweet yellow and red peppers swam with the shrimp. Green onions and sesame oil gave this one a great finish.
Pork came back by using braised shoulder. A thick soy and five spice wrapped the pork pieces like velvet. Little slices of Serrano peppers added a slight kick.
Our last dish featured chicken. It was one those repurposed dishes, too. I had roasted a chicken on a bed of sliced onions and orange. I used the meat from the chicken we had enjoyed on Friday night. Sautéed the remaining onions and oranges with red peppers then simmered in chicken stock scented with hoisin. Sprinkled with green onions at service, it was a new dish rising from a previous meal.
Not possible to say which was our favorite. Plenty of rich flavors and jasmine rice cloud the issue even more. It all smelled so good. What a great celebration.
As it’s said at Rosh Hashanah – Gut Yor, or Happy New Year on Jan. 1, or the greeting of this time – Good New Year. May it be the best for all of us.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.