Jim Sikes: Wings: We line up to buy them

Wings are very popular these days and have been for a decade and more. According to where it is, seems like 25 years and counting. That’s a long time to remain in the top five and often number one on the appetizer list.

Wings, chicken wings to be exact, used to be almost throwaway fare. They were mostly used for stock making. They did a great job. Plenty of bones for collagen and rich flavor. Spot on.

When you bought wings, you got all three parts. Whole wings. Other times you got two parts only. These are known as drums and flats. Sometimes cute little names like drumettes and wingettes. No matter the name, wings are white meat. Wings drums are not drumsticks, the dark meat kind.

I remember seeing them at $.10 a pound when whole chickens were tops $.49. The separated wings parts I purchased at Wright’s Market for classes were priced at $5.79 per pound. These were nicely trimmed. Also modest in size and very tender. Whole wings were larger and under $5.

Here’s the bottom line – chicken wing drums are $5.79 vs. drumsticks at $1.49. Yikes. That shows us the popularity of wings. Almost four times the price with a similar meat yield. Wings purchased in bulk still reached three times the cost of drumsticks.

In comparison, whole chickens were $2.89 per pound. That put wings at twice the cost with much less yield of edible meat. Remember, chickens used to be over twice the cost of wings. Yet we line up to buy them.

What did we learn in class?

First, the basic tenants of wing preparations—the method of basic cooking, the ways of finishing the wings and then the saucing.

The basic wing cooking process is to deep fry and then sauce. We used roasting, sous vide, confit style, air frying and grilling. We did not smoke our wings because lots of people don’t have smokers. At least 25% of the class members didn’t have air fryers.

To air fry, we used a simple seasoning spiked with smoked paprika. That adds a nice flavor. Our sauce was a lemon aioli or mayonnaise. This was such a pleasing combination.

The second set of wings were prepared in a bag cooked in water. One hundred and sixty degrees for 2 hours. Very easy if you have an immersion circulator. Simmering water works too. Then we used a tomato sauce seasoned with fennel to simmer the wings for saucing. Intensely flavorful results.

Roasting came next. The oven at 425˚was how we did it. We mostly cooked them through and then held to finish later. A Korean-inspired sauce spiced with gochujang did the trick. Warming in the sauce finished the cooking and set the flavor in the wings. This was the hottest method and easy to increase the pop.

Our fourth wing serving used the traditional preservation approach refer to as confit. Simply a very slow simmer in fat to season, cook, remove moisture and tenderize. The result after an hour was amazing. Once again made ahead and heated for service.

We borrowed a classic green sauce for our wing confit. As Chris and Lisa Wilton said, “there are lots of good ways to use this. We’ve started thinking already.” It was a simple way to have sauce for wings that was served alongside.

Our final wings were prepared on the grill. They were sauced once before and then after cooking. Very basic. A touch sweet with the heat from Dijon.

Wings were fun. We really enjoyed this now pricy road to chicken.

